Another Day, Another Incident Of Someone Trying To Track Down Dave Grohl's Baby Mama
The mystery continues.
Many music lovers were shocked last week when Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl announced that he’d fathered a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage, and the story took another strange turn when it was learned that the woman who had come forward as the baby mama the day before was a fraud. The mother of Grohl’s fourth child remains a mystery, but a new day brings new questions, and now the spotlight has landed on another of the rocker’s past acquaintances.
Two people have spoken out, per the New York Post, questioning the former Nirvana drummer’s past relationship with Annaliese Neilsen. The 40-year-old is described as a hipster from Los Angeles who ran a porn website and allegedly became close to Dave Grohl around 2018. Neilsen’s former roommate Tyler Ammons recalled being shocked to see the two cuddling on the sofa when he got home one day, saying:
Tyler Ammons said he was uncomfortable knowing that Dave Grohl was married to Jordyn Blum and shared three children with her — Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who are now 18, 15 and 10, respectively — but it seems the situation between the two carried on for some time.
A second source, who wished to remain anonymous to the Post, also said Annaliese Neilsen had bragged about her relationship with the “Learn to Fly” singer, recalling:
So have these two people nailed down the mother of Dave Grohl’s out-of-wedlock child? Not according to Annaliese Neilsen herself. When asked if she was the baby mama, Nielsen clarified:
Annaliese Neilsen didn’t go into the details of what her situation with Dave Grohl was, but since these examples come from multiple years ago, it’s believable that she wouldn’t be the woman who “recently” gave birth to Grohl’s baby.
Either way, it seems clear that whoever the mother is, she wants to maintain her privacy. I can see why someone wouldn’t want to be outed as the mistress of a rockstar in a 21-year marriage — which is forever, especially in celebrity relationship time — because that backlash would likely be pretty brutal. Dave Grohl announced September 10 that he had fathered a baby girl outside of his marriage and plans to be “a loving and supportive parent to her.”
The Foo Fighters frontman also said he’s working to regain the trust of his wife and daughters, but signs could be pointing to a split, as Jordyn Blum was seen without her wedding ring in August, and Dave Grohl allegedly retained a divorce attorney before making his baby announcement.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.