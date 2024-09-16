Another Day, Another Incident Of Someone Trying To Track Down Dave Grohl's Baby Mama

Many music lovers were shocked last week when Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl announced that he’d fathered a daughter outside of his 21-year marriage , and the story took another strange turn when it was learned that the woman who had come forward as the baby mama the day before was a fraud. The mother of Grohl’s fourth child remains a mystery, but a new day brings new questions, and now the spotlight has landed on another of the rocker’s past acquaintances.

Two people have spoken out, per the New York Post , questioning the former Nirvana drummer’s past relationship with Annaliese Neilsen. The 40-year-old is described as a hipster from Los Angeles who ran a porn website and allegedly became close to Dave Grohl around 2018. Neilsen’s former roommate Tyler Ammons recalled being shocked to see the two cuddling on the sofa when he got home one day, saying:

It was very weird. They were very close on the couch. I obviously knew who he was when I walked in. I felt uncomfortable knowing he has family and children and I left. It was casually a thing the whole time [we lived together]. She would leave and go and see him. She was going to go on tour with them around 2019.

Tyler Ammons said he was uncomfortable knowing that Dave Grohl was married to Jordyn Blum and shared three children with her — Violet, Harper and Ophelia, who are now 18, 15 and 10, respectively — but it seems the situation between the two carried on for some time.

A second source, who wished to remain anonymous to the Post, also said Annaliese Neilsen had bragged about her relationship with the “Learn to Fly” singer, recalling:

She had pictures … She [had a relationship] with him for years. She would say, ‘He paid for all my bills.’ It’s like, why are you telling us this?

So have these two people nailed down the mother of Dave Grohl’s out-of-wedlock child? Not according to Annaliese Neilsen herself. When asked if she was the baby mama, Nielsen clarified:

That is a person who I had a brief friendship with who I know through friends of friends. I have nothing to say except for that is absolutely false.

Annaliese Neilsen didn’t go into the details of what her situation with Dave Grohl was, but since these examples come from multiple years ago, it’s believable that she wouldn’t be the woman who “recently” gave birth to Grohl’s baby.

Either way, it seems clear that whoever the mother is, she wants to maintain her privacy. I can see why someone wouldn’t want to be outed as the mistress of a rockstar in a 21-year marriage — which is forever, especially in celebrity relationship time — because that backlash would likely be pretty brutal. Dave Grohl announced September 10 that he had fathered a baby girl outside of his marriage and plans to be “a loving and supportive parent to her.”

