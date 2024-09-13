A Woman Claimed To Be The Mother Of Dave Grohl’s Baby A Day Before His Announcement. What’s Going On, And How Kate Hudson Is Reportedly Supporting His Wife In The Aftermath
More details break after Dave Grohl's announcement.
Dave Grohl nearly broke the Internet – but not in a Kim Kardashian posing in gold dust and only gold dust way – when he announced he’d had a baby outside of his marriage of more than two decades. The child, another girl, marks his fourth kid after he’d had three other children with wife Jordyn Blum. This weekend, a woman came out of the woodwork claiming to be the mother of the Foo Fighters lead singer’s baby, leading to some additional brouhaha. But how is his wife feeling about the aftermath?
The Story Behind The Faked Baby Grohl Post
On Thursday, a woman took to Instagram to claim she’d been the one to sleep with Dave Grohl. The post, which featured a woman’s hand near a baby’s, claimed she was the mother to one Roxie Junie Grohl. Intriguingly, the post broke and went viral on Monday, September 9th— an entire day before Dave Grohl admitted to his his affair on the social media platform.
Fans' tongues were wagging and quite possibly Grohl decided to put the matter to rest, but there’s another wrinkle: the post in question was faked. Us Magazine reached out to Grohl’s rep, who confirmed to the outlet the account “@valeriegreyson” was not the real woman who Grohl did have a child with, though Grohl really did have a child out of wedlock.
TMZ eventually caught up with the fake posters, who told the outlet, "I’m sorry this was a fake page we just wanted followers! We’re minors!"
Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum have been married since 2003, a few years after Foo Fighters had peaked in their "Everlong" era and well before Grohl admitted they had a terrible band name.
How Kate Hudson Has Reportedly Been Supporting Jordyn Blum In The Aftermath
Reports have indicated Blum has been seen out and about without her wedding ring on, which might be a meaningless coincidence or could be a sign there’s trouble in paradise. Per a Daily Mail report, she’s been leaning on pal Kate Hudson as a sounding board. Hudson’s been pals with people in the music business since her Almost Famous years. (She was also previously married to The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson and in a relationship with Muse's Matt Bellamy, so she has a lot of connections to that side of the biz.)
Hudson's been said to be giving “major support.” The report goes further to indicate Hudson’s allegedly “disgusted” that Grohl had still been sleeping around at age 55, and she even sent Blum a present to help her get through the coming days. Per an insider:
Dave Grohl also reportedly retained a divorce lawyer before he took to Instagram to announce the birth of his latest child. However, he wrote in his post he hoped things would work out with his nuclear family.
