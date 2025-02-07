I Spotted A Ridiculous Modern Error In Dexter: Original Sin's '70s Falshback, And I Can't Get Over It

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Dexter: Original Sin episode "Blood Drive." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Dexter: Original Sin is cooking in Season 1, as we learn some surprising information about Harry's connection to an important character from the original series. The latest episode gave us more on that, though I can't get over how the editing team for "Blood Drive" missed a modern reference in one of the flashbacks from Harry's past.

As Harry continues to try and hide Brian Moser and his connection to Dexter from the rest of the world, Original Sin gave us one of the original series' most iconic scenes. We saw a remaster of when the detective found Dexter and Brian in the shipping container after their mother and others were murdered and dismembered by the drug cartel. Unfortunately, whoever was editing this scene set in the 1970's, missed a very modern reference. Check out a screenshot of the moment below, and continue reading:

(Image credit: Paramount+)

That bright green shipping container with lettering on it sticks out like a sore thumb, and that's likely intentional as it appears to be an advertisement the Dexter: Original Sin editing team forgot to scrub.

The shipping container color, font, and what can be seen of the lettering match up with the branding of Tyler The Creator's latest album, Chromakopia, which was released in October of 2024. Either Dexter is trying to make the rapper a '70s superstar, or they didn't understand the reference and figured there was no harm in leaving it in the scene.

While it may be a bit embarrassing for Dexter: Original Sin to have missed this, Hollywood makes errors like this all the time in shows. Readers might remember Game of Thrones went viral for leaving a Starbucks coffee cup in the frame of a key moment, and they later went in and had it digitally removed. I would imagine the same can be done here for Original Sin once enough people are made aware of the error.

Silly mistake aside, Dexter: Original Sin is still one of the best shows rolling strong on the 2025 TV schedule. For those who watched the original series, it's jam-packed with stories that call back to old episodes and features a lot of never-before-seen information about different characters. I'm thoroughly invested in Harry's backstory and the secrets he kept from his serial killer son. In short, readers shouldn't let this mistake dissuade them from checking out the series, because it's a must-watch for fans of Dexter.

Those looking to watch Dexter: Original Sin can catch new episodes on Paramount+ on Fridays or Sundays on Showtime at 10:00 p.m. ET. The season finale is just around the corner, so be sure to get current and be ready for what might be a nail-biting conclusion to the cartel murder mystery of this season.