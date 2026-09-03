Why Jason Kelce Knew Adam Sandler Would 'Crush' As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Officiant
He knew it, he knew them.
When I learned that Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, I was shocked at first and then immediately realized how fitting he was for the gig. The Sandler family are Swifties, and the comedian gave Travis Kelce a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2. So, it’s clear he’s pals with the couple. Along with his connections to them, he also seems like he’d be a great wedding officiant, and Jason Kelce explained why he was just that.
Now, at first, Jason just thought about how funny Sandler would be during the ceremony. However, right before the wedding, he really realized why the Happy Gilmore star was the best man for the job, as he explained on New Heights:
Jason Kelce went on to say that the comedian was “absolutely fantastic” and “killed it.” So, his assumption that Sandler would “crush” it was correct.
This all makes perfect sense to me. Adam Sandler’s work does have a lot of heart in it, and he seems like a very genuine, nice and heartfelt guy. So, of course he brought all that love as well as his A+ sense of humor to Madison Square Garden.
Jason Kelce is not the only one to compliment the Sandman either. Not long after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” ceremony, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, recalled the advice the SNL vet gave the newlyweds. He explained that Sandler told them to “keep kissing,” and the coach went on to compliment the comedian’s “humor” and “pretty good advice.”
It’s rumored that Sandler didn’t prep much before doing this for the couple, with an insider alleging that he just “wanted to speak from the heart.” Well, based on the comments from Jason Kelce and Andy Reid, that’s exactly what he did.
He didn’t just do that, though; it sounds like he absolutely killed it. To prove that point, in the same podcast, Travis Kelce gave Adam Sandler his flowers, explaining:
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Well, that’s certainly some high praise, but as Jason explained, I’d expect nothing less from the Grown Ups star.
Overall, I love that these takes from the Kelce brothers add to the lore of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding. From Jason talking about his “favorite” moments involving A-list celebrities and folks from his high school to the remarkably secretive invitations to Sandler’s role in all of this, it’s been so fun to get new details about this iconic wedding. Now, I just need to hear what Adam Sandler himself has to say about all of this.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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