Why Jason Kelce Knew Adam Sandler Would 'Crush' As Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Officiant

When I learned that Adam Sandler officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding , I was shocked at first and then immediately realized how fitting he was for the gig. The Sandler family are Swifties, and the comedian gave Travis Kelce a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 . So, it’s clear he’s pals with the couple. Along with his connections to them, he also seems like he’d be a great wedding officiant, and Jason Kelce explained why he was just that.

Now, at first, Jason just thought about how funny Sandler would be during the ceremony. However, right before the wedding, he really realized why the Happy Gilmore star was the best man for the job, as he explained on New Heights :

It wasn’t until like right before the wedding that I realized, ‘Oh my God, he’s gonna crush this.’ Because there’s a – well, I mean, obviously he’s an entertainer, and he’s hilarious. But there’s a sweetness in everything Adam does, like all of his movies, and there’s a degree of it that I think really resonates with officiating a wedding.

Jason Kelce went on to say that the comedian was “absolutely fantastic” and “killed it.” So, his assumption that Sandler would “crush” it was correct.

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This all makes perfect sense to me. Adam Sandler’s work does have a lot of heart in it, and he seems like a very genuine, nice and heartfelt guy. So, of course he brought all that love as well as his A+ sense of humor to Madison Square Garden.

Jason Kelce is not the only one to compliment the Sandman either. Not long after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s “intimate” ceremony , the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid, recalled the advice the SNL vet gave the newlyweds. He explained that Sandler told them to “keep kissing,” and the coach went on to compliment the comedian’s “humor” and “pretty good advice.”

It’s rumored that Sandler didn’t prep much before doing this for the couple, with an insider alleging that he just “wanted to speak from the heart.” Well, based on the comments from Jason Kelce and Andy Reid, that’s exactly what he did.

He didn’t just do that, though; it sounds like he absolutely killed it. To prove that point, in the same podcast, Travis Kelce gave Adam Sandler his flowers, explaining:

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I can’t say thank you to everyone without giving a special thank you to the Adam Sandler. He has just been the fucking best person on this planet. And for him to be up for getting ordained in the state of New York and marrying me and Taylor. And the way he did it in the very, you know, Sandman style, and giving us more than we could have ever imagined in that moment, knowing that it was the biggest night of both of our lives, it was absolutely insane, man.

Well, that’s certainly some high praise, but as Jason explained, I’d expect nothing less from the Grown Ups star.