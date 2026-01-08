One A-Lister Nikki Glaser Will Likely Be Skipping As She Jokes About Celebs At The Golden Globes This Year
This person is probably safe from the jokes.
Nikki Glaser is known for going hard. In fact, one of her breakout moments came when she absolutely roasted Tom Brady. However, when it comes to hosting The Golden Globes, she has specific ideas about when to put her foot on the gas, when to brake, and when to avoid going down a road entirely. Case-in-point, she revealed one celeb she probably won’t be joking about when the ceremony airs on the 2026 TV schedule, and she explained why.
One of the highly talked-about 2026 Golden Globe nominees is Timothée Chalamet. He’s nominated for his performance in well-reviewed Marty Supreme, and he’s already taken home a few trophies for it. On top of that, he’s in a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner, and it’s probable that she’ll be by his side at the upcoming award show. So, with all that in mind, Nikki Glaser spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about why she’s planning to avoid jokes about the couple, and Kylie specifically, explaining:
The moment Glaser is referring to happened at the Critics’ Choice Awards. When Chalamet won for Marty Supreme, he thanked Jenner during his speech. Considering the fact that they’re pretty private about their relationship, that was kind of surprising. However, overall, it was a very sweet moment. So, that’s one of the reasons why Glaser is hesitant to poke fun at the couple.
However, she got even more specific about why she does not want to make jokes about Kylie Jenner. Noting that The Kardashians star is simply there to support her partner, the stand-up said she feels like it’s not fair to make fun of her:
Adding to that, Nikki Glaser said that she watches the reality star on TV and is a fan. So, with all that in mind, she doesn’t want to “go hard on her.” Speaking about that in detail, the host said:
Well, that all makes sense to me.
Plus, last year, when Glaser hosted the Globes, she explained that when she made jokes about people like Chalamet, she was trying to be “uplifting” to them. She wanted to prove that she was a fan of his and others’ work, and that’s exactly what she did. I mean, I still think about her impression of Adam Sandler saying, “Timothée Chalamet.”
So, I think it’s fair to assume Glaser will poke fun at the work Chalamet did this year. However, it seems like his girlfriend will not be part of the comedy. While the host hasn’t fully ruled it out, as she did say this was “a new challenge,” it does seem unlikely that she will roast Jenner, considering all the reasons listed above.
However, you never know what will happen live. So, to see if Nikki Glaser jokes about Kylie Jenner, and to see who takes home the gold, you can catch the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription.
