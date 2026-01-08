One A-Lister Nikki Glaser Will Likely Be Skipping As She Jokes About Celebs At The Golden Globes This Year

Nikki Glaser is known for going hard. In fact, one of her breakout moments came when she absolutely roasted Tom Brady . However, when it comes to hosting The Golden Globes, she has specific ideas about when to put her foot on the gas, when to brake, and when to avoid going down a road entirely. Case-in-point, she revealed one celeb she probably won’t be joking about when the ceremony airs on the 2026 TV schedule , and she explained why.

One of the highly talked-about 2026 Golden Globe nominees is Timothée Chalamet. He’s nominated for his performance in well-reviewed Marty Supreme , and he’s already taken home a few trophies for it. On top of that, he’s in a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner, and it’s probable that she’ll be by his side at the upcoming award show. So, with all that in mind, Nikki Glaser spoke to Yahoo Entertainment about why she’s planning to avoid jokes about the couple, and Kylie specifically, explaining:

Kylie and Timmy, I just feel like there seems to be so much fodder there. I haven’t written a joke yet — we’re still five days out, so I mean, it could happen. But I just felt like that moment between them at the Critics' Choice was so sweet. And that anyone that’s maybe rolled their eyes at their relationship is kind of on board now more than ever.

The moment Glaser is referring to happened at the Critics’ Choice Awards. When Chalamet won for Marty Supreme, he thanked Jenner during his speech . Considering the fact that they’re pretty private about their relationship, that was kind of surprising. However, overall, it was a very sweet moment. So, that’s one of the reasons why Glaser is hesitant to poke fun at the couple.

However, she got even more specific about why she does not want to make jokes about Kylie Jenner. Noting that The Kardashians star is simply there to support her partner, the stand-up said she feels like it’s not fair to make fun of her:

For some reason, I’m like, ‘You can’t make fun of them.’ And also, I just feel like for plus-ones, it’s like, not nice to go after them because they aren’t the one being nominated, and it’s like they didn’t ask for this.

Adding to that, Nikki Glaser said that she watches the reality star on TV and is a fan. So, with all that in mind, she doesn’t want to “go hard on her.” Speaking about that in detail, the host said:

I know her from The Kardashians, and I feel like she’s my friend. I don’t want to go hard on her. I have to analyze why I’m struggling with this right now, because I should be able to go after her.

Well, that all makes sense to me.

Plus, last year, when Glaser hosted the Globes, she explained that when she made jokes about people like Chalamet , she was trying to be “uplifting” to them. She wanted to prove that she was a fan of his and others’ work, and that’s exactly what she did. I mean, I still think about her impression of Adam Sandler saying, “Timothée Chalamet.”

So, I think it’s fair to assume Glaser will poke fun at the work Chalamet did this year. However, it seems like his girlfriend will not be part of the comedy. While the host hasn’t fully ruled it out, as she did say this was “a new challenge,” it does seem unlikely that she will roast Jenner, considering all the reasons listed above.