New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Makes Wild Claim About What Doctor Doom Has Planned For The Fantastic Four And X-Men

Avengers: Doomsday may be bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes together for the first time since 2019, but they’re not the only superhero team appearing in the upcoming Marvel movie. The MCU’s Fantastic Four will be back in action on the 2026 movies schedule following their introduction last summer, and we’ll also reunite with many characters from the old X-Men franchise. These heroes and many more will band together against the multiversal threat that is Doctor Doom, but now there’s a wild Doomsday rumor claiming that Robert Downey Jr.’s new MCU character has something strange planned for the Fantastic Four and X-Men.

We briefly met Downey’s Doom in The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ mid-credits scene when he was shown kneeling in front of Franklin Richards, with his mask in hand, four years after the main events of the movie. Victor von Doom is best known as the Fantastic Four’s arch-nemesis, but if scooper @MyTimeToShineHello is to be believed, he’ll actually seek out the team in Doomsday to help stop the incursions affecting the multiverse. From there, they head over to the main MCU reality to warn its heroes, which lines up with the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene.

Now, we know Doctor Doom is not to be trusted, so obviously something sketchy is going on with him allegedly forming these alliances. However, it gets even weirder, as this rumor then claims that Doom, the Fantastic Four and Avengers head over to the X-Men universe. It’s apparently the source of the next incursion, so they have to stop it before it destroys their universes. This is presumably the same X-Men universe when Monica Rambeau ended up at the end of The Marvels, where she met Beast and an alternate version of her mother who became Binary.

From the way this is worded, it sounds like Doom is pitting the Fantastic Four and the Avengers against the X-Men, undoubtedly as part of his plan to conquer the multiverse. But what happens from there in Avengers: Doomsday? Do these teams get wise to his deception and join forces before too much damage is done? Is Doom looking for something specific in the X-Men universe, or does he need help taking control of it? If he succeeds, then does he immediately turn on the Avengers and Fantastic Four, or does he keep stringing them along?

This rumor poses a lot of questions, and hopefully the first full-length Avengers: Doomsday trailer will help clear up if any of this information is legitimate or not. That said, considering what we see in the X-Men-focused Doomsday teaser, I think it’s probably safe to say that there’s a lot of tragedy in store for the mutant protagonists. The lineup of familiar talent from the Fox X-Men days includes Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Beast, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Channing Tatum will also reprise Gambit following his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine, albeit with him not going as hard on the Cajun accent this time.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on December 18, so make sure you’re caught up on the MCU happenings with your Disney+ subscription before that happens. And let’s not forget, whatever awaits the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men at the end of the year, they’ll continue to clash with Doctor Doom in Avengers: Secret Wars, which follows on December 17, 2027.