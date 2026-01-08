Jennifer Aniston's 'Comfortable Being Single,' But An Insider Opens Up About What 2026 Holds For Her And Jim Curtis

While The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston has been a news-maker for over 30 years now because of projects like the aforementioned drama (which you can watch with an Apple TV subscription), much of the attention surrounding her lately has been due to her new romance with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis. Their relationship isn’t quite a year old yet, but an insider has now opened up about what lies ahead for them in 2026.

What An Insider Said About The Year Ahead For Jennifer Aniston And Jim Curtis

Most famous people also have pretty public romances, even if, like Jennifer Aniston, they believe that no one has the right to info about their personal lives, which is a part of fame the Friends star admits she’s never gotten used to. Aniston has certainly had forward-facing relationships before, and though her new one with Jim Curtis hasn’t exactly taken over the conversation, folks are definitely intrigued.

Someone with knowledge of the situation recently spoke with People about the couple, who were “introduced by a friend and started out as friends,” and noted that even though romance is far from something that defines the Murder Mystery franchise star, she does seem to be enjoying her new relationship. As they said:

Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different. She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better.

Well, I should hope that everyone is “comfortable being single,” but someone who’s named her home “the babe cave” should absolutely fit that description, right? Of course, we know that being happy as a single person doesn’t have to mean eschewing the potential for romance, and it appears that the Horrible Bosses star is pretty happy about where things are going right now. The source continued:

She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim. She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now.

Speaking of Horrible Bosses, Aniston and Curtis have been hanging out with some of her buddies and notable celeb couples over the past several months, including her co-star in that film, Jason Bateman, and his wife Amanda Anka. The duo also had a pre-holiday season double date night with Adam Sandler and his wife, before the new twosome delighted in what was probably a relaxed, cozy holiday at her “babe cave.”

It’s been said that Curtis “fits right in” with Aniston’s friend group and that certainly seems to be the case so far, with even her ex-husband Justin Theroux noting his well wishes for the couple. If nothing else, it’s great to hear that the actress is happily thriving when it comes to enjoying life with her new beau, and hopefully that will last for many months to come.