Jared Padalecki, Jeffrey Dean Morgan And More Sent Sweet Support To Jensen Ackles After Amazon Canceled Countdown

The Supernatural fandom has been buzzing about Jensen Ackles’ latest series, Countdown, which began streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription in June amid the 2025 TV schedule. Even before the show premiered, many SPN fans expressed excitement. Unfortunately, it seems that hype wasn't enough, as Amazon has officially canceled the show after one season. Now, Jared Padalecki, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and more are showing love to Ackles, who also spoke about the heartbreaking news.

How Jensen Ackles Reacted To The Cancellation News

Not long after news broke about the cancellation, Ackles, who played Detective Mark Meachum, took to Instagram to share a video to speak out about it. He further confirmed that Countdown didn’t get picked up for another season, and said it was a “bummer” since he had an “amazing time” making the series and working with the cast and crew. Ackles went on to thank creator Derek Haas, former Amazon TV head Vernon Sanders. The leading man also noted that it’s just the way the industry works while also expressing gratitude. He said:

You know, sometimes you can set out to do your best and check all those boxes and, ultimately, it’s out of your hands. That’s the way it goes in this industry. So anyway, that’s the end for Mark Meechum and Oliveras and Bell and Shepherd and Blythe. But I’m thankful for the experience. I really am. We’ll see you down the road on something else, I guess.

Even though Countdown’s Rotten Tomatoes score wasn’t great, as it’s sitting at only 35% for the approval rating, it’s still a surprise that it was canceled, considering it had been lingering in Prime Video's Top 10 for a while. The show offered both action and drama, with Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho also amongst the cast members alongside Elliot Knight, Uli Latukefu and Violett Beane. Check out Jensen Ackles' full response below:

The fact that Countdown’s first season ended on a cliffhanger makes the cancellation hurt even more. Having enjoyed the series, I am definitely bummed as well. At the very least, plenty of people are showing their love and support for Ackles in the aftermath of this unfortunate development.

Jared Padalecki, Jeffrey Dean Morgan And More React Out

Many of Ackles’ Supernatural and The Boys buddies took to the comments of his Instagram video along well as other famous friends. I'd imagine that a TV cancellation is rarely ever easy for an actor, but the notion of fellow actors showing love could be comforting. Check out some of the lovely comments sent Jensen Ackles' way:

Their loss brother. You were amazing in it. Which is no surprise to ANYBODY. I’ll still be re-watching. And I can’t wait to see what you do next. 😎 - Jared Padalecki

I have a sneaky suspicion you’ll land on your feet, pal. Big love to you, and entire cast and crew. X - Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Enjoyed watching, bud 🔥 - Tom Welling

❤️ They made a bad decision. - Felicia Day

Love ya, man❤️ - Jack Quaid

Aw, I’m sorry bud❤️❤️❤️ - Aya Cash

It is sweet seeing so many people that Ackles has worked with and has remained close to sharing their support. Of course, I would very much prefer a world in which these comments are celebratory reactions to a second season of Countdown and not consolation over its cancellation.

At the very least, Jensen Ackles is remaining busy, as he’s set to appear in the third season of Tracker on CBS. He’s also working on The Boys prequel, Vought Rising, reprising his role as Soldier Boy. He is also returning for The Boys’ fifth and final season, which has yet to have a premiere date. Considering Ackles' star status, I wouldn't be surprised if he lands another role sooner rather than later. Still, I think I'm always going to wonder how Countdown's cliffhanger was going to be resolved.