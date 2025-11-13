24 Executive Producer Confirms A Revival Is ‘Absolutely In Process,’ But He Has One Concern About Bringing Back The Kiefer Sutherland Show
No, it's not about giving Jack Bauer bathroom breaks.
In 2014, 24: Live Another Day revisited all-around badass Jack Bauer four years after the main 24 series concluded. However, the limited series left off on a relatively open-ended note with Kiefer Sutherland’s character. Talk of a 24 revival has subsisted since then, and in September, Sutherland shared that executive producer Howard Gordon came up with an idea that he likes. Gordon has now confirmed this is true, although he does have a specific concern about moving forward with a 24 revival.
Gordon, who worked on 24 for the entirety of its run and served as showrunner for its latter four seasons, discussed this chapter of his career while talking about his new series The Beast in Me, which can now be streamed with a Netflix subscription. When Deadline interviewer Nellie Andreeva brought up what Kiefer Sutherland had said, Gordon stated the revival is “absolutely in process” and being developed, but Disney, the parent company of 20th Century TV, has not “committed to it.” A little later, he provided the following insight into his mind:
24 was one of the most popular non-HBO prestige TV shows of the 2000s, with the action drama delivering 24-episode seasons that week to week explored an hour in the dangerous life of federal agent Jack Bauer. 24: Live Another Day and the short-lived spinoff 24: Legacy opted to shorten their seasons to 12 episodes, and I honestly doubt that if 24 was revived, we’d go back to those full seasons. Nevertheless, I’m glad Howard Gordon has finally settled on an idea that he’d feel comfortable moving forward with, whether it’s another shortened season or even a 24 movie.
At the same time, I understand where he’s coming from given how successful 24 was in its day. We live in an era where more older shows than ever are being brought back for new installments, and while some are well received, there’s certainly no shortage of others that are not. So Howard Gordon has every right to be cautious about moving forward with the project. As much as I want to learn what happened to Jack Bauer after he was carted off to Russia for the crimes he committed in Season 8, I’d be more disappointed if those answers came at the cost of the 24 revival not sticking the landing.
Hopefully this idea Gzordon’s come up with is strong enough to warrant moving forward with, even if some kinks still need to be ironed out. For now, remember that 24, including Live Another Day being labeled as Season 9, can be streamed with a Hulu subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.