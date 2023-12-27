The Story Behind How The Bear Was Able To Land Jamie Lee Curtis For That Wild Christmas Episode
The actress received rave reviews for her raw performance as Carmy's mom, Donna Berzatto, in the Hulu drama.
In a season already jam-packed with big-name guest stars like Olivia Colman, Sarah Paulson and Bob Odenkirk, Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis stole the show as Carmen Berzatto's mother Donna on The Bear.
Viewers first met Curtis' Donna Berzatto in Season 2's sixth installment, the critically acclaimed "Fishes" episode, which flashes back approximately five years. We see Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) return from Copenhagen to Chicago to spend Christmas with his family and friends, including his intense, alcoholic mother. Curtis' Donna would later memorably pop up in that eventful season 2 finale.
So exactly how did The Bear land Curtis—who got emotional when discussing the role with CinemaBlend this past July—to play the Berzatto matriarch in the Hulu hit?
How The Bear Cast Jamie Lee Curtis As Carmy's Mom:
Co-casting directors Jeanie Bacharach and Maggie Bacharach talked to Entertainment Weekly about how that star-studded "Fishes" episode came about. The women "didn't want it to suddenly become Friends or whatever," with The Bear becoming bogged down by stunt casting. However, given how "heightened" the episode felt, they naturally gravitated to people who felt "larger than life," like Curtis. Jeanie said:
Jeanie and Maggie noted how important it was to get the casting of Donna correct and how they graciously had the season 2 scripts ahead of time so they could really get a sense of the character. As Jeanie put it:
Though the co-casting directors considered many "wonderful, wonderful actress," once Jamie Lee Curtis' name came up in the Donna discussions, it was "so obvious" that she was the right performer for the "nerve wracking" role. Jeanie continued:
However, at the time, Jamie Lee Curtis was heavy on the promo tour for Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2023. So the team initially went to Michelle Pfeiffer and Melanie Griffith with offers, but both actresses passed, leading them back to their original idea of Curtis.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Decided To Join The Bear Season 2:
Luckily for The Bear crew, the horror-movie icon was already "a huge fan" of the show. Jeanie told the outlet:
Clearly, Curtis ended up accepting the offer, and the casting directors praised her interpretation of Carmy's mother, calling the actress "a total pro." Jeanie stated:
The Bear Season 3 has officially been greenlit, but it still remains to be seen if Jamie Lee Curtis will return as Donna Berzatto in the chef-focused show. The last we see of her character (spoilers ahead!), she's standing outside The Bear restaurant for the soft opening of the restaurant but is too afraid to go in. Maybe she'll finally get to experience Carmy and Co's cooking next season? We shall see.
