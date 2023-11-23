8 The Bear Guest Stars We’d Love To See Return In Season 3

The streaming wars are in full effect, and each service has its own set of critically acclaimed projects. Those with a Hulu subscription know that one mega hit is none other than The Bear, which wrapped its second season in June of 2023. While the cast of The Bear is outstanding, the guest stars are also killer, especially in Season 2. Another season is on the way, and there are a bunch of The Bear guest stars I'd love to have return for Season 3.

What we know about The Bear Season 3 is fairly limited, but there's a ton of fan excitement about returning to Carmy and the gang. Season 2 just kept rolling out A-listers as guest stars, a number of which we got very limited time with. So below are the guest stars I'd most like to see in the next installment of the Emmy-nominated series.

(Image credit: FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis

This one is a no brainer for me. Jamie Lee Curtis made her debut in The Bear's outstanding "Seven Fishes" episode as the matriarch of the family, Donna Berzatto. She gave a truly outstanding and emotional performance, with the audience (and the family) left to watch her spin out, drink, and eventually drive her car into the dining room.

"Seven Fishes" is arguably the best episode of the entire series, but it definitely stands on its own as a flashback mini movie. I was thrilled when Donna returned for The Bear's Season 2 finale, even if she didn't have the courage to go into the restaurant. Curtis simply must return, and I want to see her actually interact with her kids in the current place in the show's timeline.

(Image credit: FX)

Jon Bernthal

This is one was probably a given, but I couldn't not include Jon Bernthal. The Punisher alum plays Mikey Berzatto, Carmy and Sugar's brother who dies via suicide before the events of the series. Each time Bernthal appears on The Bear it's an emotional treat, and helps to show how the family got to the place they're at currently.

Of course, Mikey's death makes it a bit more complicated for him to be featured in The Bear Season 3. So we'd need another flashback episode, or simply another scene set in the past. Considering Carmy's trauma is still being revealed layer by layer, this could definitely happen. Especially because it seems like Bernthal loves being part of the show's cast at his capacity.

(Image credit: FX)

Will Poulter

Will Poulter is one of Season 2's many surprising guest stars. He plays Luca, a dessert chef who has a history with Carmy (although they don't have any scenes together) The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. actor only appears in the episode "Honeydew", where Luca trains Marcus on how to create beautiful and delicious dessert creations.

The fact that Luca lives in Copenhagen might make it compliated for him to appear in Season 3, but I still think it could happen. Fans are dying to know about his relationship with Carmy, especially since Poulter and Jeremy Allen White posed for a photo that was used in the show's set.

(Image credit: FX)

Olivia Colman

Season 2 of The Bear told a bunch of capsulate stories, allowing members of the ensemble cast take center stage for an episode at a time. Case in point: "Forks" which showed Richie working and training in an upscale restaurant.

During this time Richie went from a cutlery shiner to learning how to expedite the kitchen's food, and the very particular way the clients are tended to. He also bonds with the restaurant's owner Terry, played by the great Olivia Colman. It's a short scene, and one that definitely left me wanting more of the Crown icon on the Hulu series.

(Image credit: FX)

Sarah Paulson

The Bear swung hard with "Fishes", casting a slew of outstanding talent to play members of the Berzatto clan. That includes the one and only Sarah Paulson, who played Carmy's cousin Michelle Berzatto. She encourages Carmy to come live with her in New York to pursue his culinary career, and also is one of the few members of the family to stand up to Donna during her drunken rage at the dinner table.

Unfortunately most of the guest stars from this episode failed to return for another appearance in Season 2. So hopefully the third season of The Bear will see Paulson's return, perhaps visiting the new restaurant for a meal of her own.

(Image credit: FX)

Sara Ramos

Another new character that was introduced in Richie's episode "Forks" was Jessica, who was the maître d' at the upscale restaurant Ever. Throughout this capsule episode of The Bear, we see as Jessica expertly commands the kitchen, expedites the gourmet food, and coordinates with the front of house staff.

Jessica was played by Parenthood actress Sara Ramos. And while she was intimidating at first, she also helped train Richie and told him he was always welcome at Ever upon his departure. If we ever return to this restaurant on the show, I'm going to need to see both Ramos and Olivia Colman.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Gillian Jacobs

After hearing about Richie's ex-wife Tiffany throughout Season 1 of The Bear, we were finally introduced to her in "Seven". In this flashback episode we got to see what they were like as a couple, while expecting their child to arrive. It's a sweet look into what worked about them, while also laying the groundwork as to why the pair ultimately broke up.

Gillian Jacobs crushed as Tiffany, and I was delighted when she briefly returned for the Richie's episode "Forks." I'm eager to see if she visits the restaurant, and what she thinks of Richie's recent transformation. After all, he saved the friends and family night.

(Image credit: FX)

Bob Odenkirk

Yet another surprise cast member in the "Fishes" episodes was Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk. He played "Uncle" Lee Lane, who is Donna's on and off again boyfriend. Lee is also the business partner of Oliver Platt's Cicero, and someone with a temper of his own.

During "Fishes" we saw him go from jolly uncle to an antagonist who feuded with Jon Bernthal's Mikey. Eventually things escalated to a full on blow out, and Donna driving her car straight into the dining room. Is Lee still in their lives? Only time will tell, but hopefully Odenkirk gets to return to this universe.

It's currently unclear when The Bear will return to Hulu for Season 3, but luckily the first two season are available for a re-watch or two. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.