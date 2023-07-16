The Bear Season 2: 7 Questions We Have After That Eventful Finale

The Bear Season 2 has come and gone, and while it’s garnered plenty of raves from fans across the world and the critical acclaim keeps coming in, one needs to wonder where exactly the show goes from here, and what a possible Season 3 might have in store for the chefs and Chicago characters that we love the most.

Season 3 for The Bear hasn’t been announced as of July 2023, but a part of me honestly expects that we won’t be waiting long to hear about it, considering how successful Season 2 was and how eventful the finale was. So, as we enter the torturous wait for a possible third season, here are seven questions I have about the show moving forward.

And obviously, big spoilers for The Bear Season 2 below!!!

(Image credit: Hulu)

Will Carmen And Claire Still Be A Couple Moving Forward?

One of the bigger storylines of the second season was Carmen meeting up with an old acquaintance of his – Claire – from his past. As time went on, they ended up dating and becoming an item. And all seemed well. Of course Carmen was going through the stresses of opening a restaurant, but it seemed that with their busy schedules, they almost balanced each other out in a strange way.

The Bear: What To Watch If You Like The FX Series (Image credit: FX) If you love The Bear, here are some shows you can check out that are similar.

But, the finale of Season 2 brought out the worst in him, and while he was locked in that freezer, he had a whole breakdown about how his relationship was what was distracting him the most from doing well as the head chef at The Bear – and of course, Claire ended up overhearing.

She storms away without speaking much to Carmen, leaving the restaurant teary-eyed, and we didn’t get to see their interaction beyond the few words they shared after she overheard what he said. So, are they going to be together in Season 3? Or is this the end of that particular partnership? One wonders what comes next for these two, and whether it really was just doomed from the start.

(Image credit: Hulu)

If Carmen Doesn’t Stay With Claire, Will He End Up With Sydney?

Let me be the first to say that I don’t mind Sydney and Carmen just staying friends. They’re work buddies right now and got closer over Season 2; trusting each other’s judgement regarding food and other things. I enjoy The Bear cast , and Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri are great together.

However, many have said that if Claire doesn’t work out, it might just be a stepping stone for Carmen to develop a romantic relationship with Sydney down the line. There have been hints that there might be something that could happen, but we’ve never gotten any real concrete evidence of either wanting to be more than friends.

Even so, I think it’s going to take some time for Carmen to end up in a relationship again if he and Claire don’t work out. That seemed to end about as messily as Episode 6 did.

(Image credit: FX)

What’s Going On With Marcus’ Mother?

I still recall the gasp that left my mouth when I saw all those texts on Marcus’ phone in the finale from his mother’s nurse. That was the question that inspired this piece in the first place.

Season 2 of The Bear focused pretty heavily on Marcus ( played by Lionel Boyce ) and his growth as a baker, specifically his time in Amsterdam with special guest star, Will Poulter . Once he’s back in Chicago and working at The Bear on opening night, though, we see that while he’s excited about a new decoration that came in from his mentor oversees, there are several texts from his mother’s nurse and a missed call that seem quite urgent.

Does this mean that something bad is happening with Marcus’ mother that he is not aware of? I’m eager to see exactly where this might go in the future.

(Image credit: FX)

Is Donna Going To Come Back Into The Picture?

Jamie Lee Curtis was the best part of Season 2 and if she does not get an Emmy nomination I will riot.

But, on a real note, her addition in the sixth episode, titled “Fishes,” was one of the best of the season. Her Donna added so much, even with her small appearance in the finale.

I can’t help but wonder if she’ll show up again. She played such an important role in both Carmen and Natalie’s mental health in the second season, and I hope that there might be a place for her to patch up things with her children, but only time will tell. I would just love to see Curtis in this incredible role again.

(Image credit: FX)

Will Any Of The Berzattos’ Extended Family Appear Again?

There were so many guest stars in Season 2 of The Bear that played Berzattos in “Fishes,” from the great Jon Bernthal to Sarah Paulson and Bob Odenkirk, but I really hope that this wasn’t a one-off thing and we might see them again.

I noticed that Paulson’s character, Michelle, is Carmen's cousin and seemed to offer him a place to stay in New York City away from his family, and considering this was before any of Season 2’s events, I think there’s more story there, so I at least expect to see her again briefly, but one can only hope.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Is Richie Going To Stick Around At The Bear?

I’ve become a pretty big fan of Richie . It happened overnight, literally as I was binging this show, and suddenly, I am his biggest fan, and he has somehow captured my heart.

But, I can’t help but remember that Richie looked so disheartened after his opening night when Carmen snapped at him, and then I also thought about his time at the Michelin-starred restaurant and how happy he was at a good service – so much that he even asked if there were open positions.

I know Richie is all about family, but I’m starting to think he might be moving in a different direction, one that is not directly involved with The Bear. If this rift between him and Carmen gets bigger, he might step away as a whole.

(Image credit: FX)

Is The Bear Even Going To Remain Open?

We all saw that conversation between Natalie and Richie before The Bear opening. They were concerned about capacity and how there were no reservations for the restaurant after their first week.

As much as Richie was trying to comfort Natalie, saying they’d find a way, I’m really concerned about this place. Marcus’ mother isn’t looking good, so he might end up taking some time off to care for her – or grieve, if that’s where this is going. They already had to fire one of their chefs for smoking meth in the alley. And, Richie might end up leaving because of this divide between him and Carmen.

It feels like they are already running into serious issues and it’s barely past opening night. I don’t know – I’m just hoping they can find a way out somehow.

The Bear has truly become a huge success over its last two seasons, and I can’t see them not having another, but until that’s announced, I'll just ruminate over my questions – and think of how stressed this show makes me.