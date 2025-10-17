Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard Name Drops Game Of Thrones When Revealing The Cast’s Finale Concerns

The long-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things will be here in just over a month on the 2025 TV schedule, and it can’t get here soon enough. However, with great anticipation comes great expectations, and the pressure on the end of this show is real. So, while discussing these final episodes and the concerns the cast had about them, Finn Wolfhard referenced Game of Thrones and its infamous ending.

Stranger Things’ first four seasons have been pretty great, and while it's faced criticism here and there, overall, it’s kept fans on the edge of their seats. Now going into the final season, there really is no room for error, and they have to get the stories perfect. Fans have been theorizing what could happen and bracing themselves for the worst, and they’re not the only ones. Wolfhard told Time that even the cast was worried about how the show would end at first, especially knowing how downhill Game of Thrones went in its final season:

I think everyone was pretty worried, honestly. The way that Game of Thrones got torn to shreds in that final season, we’re all walking into this going, ‘We hope to not have that kind of thing happen.’ But then we read the scripts. We knew that it was something special.

The HBO fantasy series was one of the most talked-about shows for a while, and the franchise continues to bring people in with spinoffs. However, despite the first seven seasons being highly acclaimed, Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season was not received well. Between the Starbucks cup being left in a shot and a disappointing series finale, that final season is sadly still talked about. So, it’s not surprising that the cast of Stranger Things was worried that they’d be in the same boat.

There are a handful of series finales that were not up to par with the rest of the show. With how long it’s taken for the final season of Stranger Things to release, there is a lot of pressure on it, and the last thing anyone wants is for it not to land the plane well.

However, considering the cast’s worries about the season changed when they saw the script, I’d say that fans also don’t have to worry about the quality of the Stranger Things series fianle. But people will have to judge it for themselves. It’s hard to predict what will happen, who will survive, who will die, and how the show will conclude, but it’s going to be entertaining regardless. Just as long as it’s not like the final season of Game of Thrones.

Even though not everyone is excited for Stranger Things’ final season, there is still a lot of intrigue and hype surrounding it. There have been a handful of details released so far, including episode titles and the time jump, but for learn about everything else, fans will have to watch with a Netflix subscription when Stranger Things 5, Part 1 premieres on November 26.