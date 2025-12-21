Some Fans Think The Kardashians Will Call It Quits After Kris Jenner Dies (And I Think Some Of Their Takes Are Spot-On)

Kris Jenner celebrated her 70th birthday in November, but the Kardashian matriarch seems as young and spry as ever. That's thanks in part to a fair amount of cosmetic surgery that has caused people to mistake her for her 45-year-old daughter, Kim Kardashian. The truth is, however, that nobody beats Father Time, and some fans are starting to wonder what will become of the reality TV family’s multibillion-dollar empire after she dies. I’m quite amused with some of these less-serious takes, while others might be spot-on.

Say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenner family members, but nobody can accuse them of not knowing how to market themselves. As all of their managers, Kris Jenner keeps the family businesses rolling, so what will happen when she’s no longer around? While I hope this isn’t a conversation that will become reality anytime soon, some on Reddit have been discussing it, and some are taking it more seriously than DominAnna, who writes [edited for spelling]:

They will eat each other like sharks in womb until there is only one left, that one will peel off her skin and reveal a new Kris underneath.

Surprise! While this would probably make for the wildest plot twist in TV and movie history, I don’t think it’s realistic (although, who am I to underestimate Kris Jenner?).

Many fans suggested a series of events that sound exactly right, as they predicted Kim Kardashian trying to take over as manager, Khloé providing emotional support and Kourtney finally separating from the family. Comments included:

The whole family will disappear from limelight because they are already becoming quite irrelevant. – abz_pink

– abz_pink Kim will absolutely take over and I think she will do a good job tbh. Idk if people will care about the next generation of kids, but they will keep trying to make them happen. North will be Kim’s karma in so many ways. I do agree that Kourtney will become more estranged. – PrincessPlastilina

– PrincessPlastilina Kourtney will pretended her siblings don’t exist. Khloe will become the emotional support. Kim will be the one who drives the businesses. The other 3 will continue doing whatever they do. Khloe will also probably adopt Scott. – KittyPuperMamaPerson

– KittyPuperMamaPerson I think Khloe will try her best to keep in touch with them all. Kylie seems to have viewed her as a second Mum, Khloe and Rob see each other every day and their kids spend time together. Kourtney will close herself off from everyone – Emilyjoy94

– Emilyjoy94 Kris is the glue keeping the group together. I predict that both Kourtney and Rob will stop talking to the rest of the family and the divide will begin – hellhoundshawty

Fans also couldn’t help but take some shots at Kourtney Kardashian following a recent episode of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription), in which the eldest sister made it well-known that she couldn’t stay at Kim’s graduation party for long because she had to get back to her baby. They said:

Kourtney will only attend the funeral for half an hour.. she’s breastfeeding her 108 month baby will need his feed – Active-Hotel1719

– Active-Hotel1719 Kourtney will be late to the funeral and leave early because she's "breastfeeding." Lol – Weekly_Philosopher48

For others, though, the thought of losing a figure as powerful as Kris Jenner was simply unfathomable, and they posed the following scenarios:

She’ll outlive them all – Background-Permit499

– Background-Permit499 She’s a cyborg don’t worry she isn’t going anywhere – Eviana27

– Eviana27 It’s gonna get real interesting when she’s 105 and twinning with Stormi. – acilegna89

– acilegna89 I thought her deal with Satan made her eternal? – LoubyAnnoyed

– LoubyAnnoyed Kris will never pass away. She’s got the substance – National_Possible728

Only time will tell what will become of the family business when Kris Jenner is no longer around, but I don’t think we’ll have to worry about such a thing for quite a while — especially if one of her progeny does end up unzipping their skin to reveal that they’re all clones of the momager.

The Kardashians Season 7 is wrapping up on Thursday, December 25, and then stay tuned for more from the family on the 2026 TV schedule.