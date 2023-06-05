Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reveals His Feelings About The Netflix Hit Ending And What He Wants To See In Season 5

The streaming wars have been in full force for years now, and every service has a handful of megahits that are used to get subscribers. For Netflix, the biggest hit show continues to be The Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things . Each installment breaks the internet, and there’s just one more season left. Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard aka Mike Wheeler revealed his feelings about the Netflix hit ending, and what he wants to see in Season 2.

It’s almost hard to believe it, but the first season of Stranger Things was made available with a Netflix subscription back in 2016. The young cast have grown up in front of our eyes, and the fifth season will end the beloved series for good. Finn Wolfhard spoke to Uproxx about the show ending, and asked if he was ready to say goodbye to Hawkins. The 20 year-old actor responded honestly, saying:

Not ready but I'm just really excited to start working on it because after I finished watching season four, I just was like, ‘Damn, let's just go back and film now.’ I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of I want to be done with it. It's just like I want to know what happens. I'm definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it's the next kind of chapter of everyone's life that needs to happen.

Honestly, same. Stranger Things ’ Season 4 finale left us with a huge cliffhanger, as the barriers between Hawkins and the Upside Down are seemingly breaking for good. The wait in between chapters is usually painful for fans, but that sentiment is seemingly echoed by even cast members like Wolfhard. We’ll just have to wait and see how far back Stranger Things 5 will ultimately be, especially as the writer's strike continues on.

It was no doubt a wild experience growing up on TV, especially in a widely popular show like Stranger Things. The show was a star-making moment for its young cast, with actors like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard keeping busy in a number of high profile projects. For the latter, he was seen in projects like IT and The Goldfinch. And as he mentioned, he and his Stranger Things co-stars can move to the next stage of their lives after Season 5 is released.

Later in that same interview, Wolfhard explained how five seasons is the perfect amount of time for the beloved sci-fi series to stay on the air. Although the franchise itself will be expanding with Stranger Things spinoffs , the main story will get a concrete end. Mike himself approves of this choice, sharing:

Also, to me, if Stranger Things went on any longer than five, I would say it would be ridiculous. I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn't even know if we'd do two. So, we're happy that people still are around and want to watch it. But yeah, I'm excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I'd like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of season one, and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that's pretty satisfying for fans.

Suddenly the wait for Stranger Things’ return feels even more painful. There are countless questions about what will come in the final eight episodes, and exactly how the story will end for the beloved cast of characters. For his part, Finn Wolfhard would like for the story to get a bit more intimate, while also rolling with the high stakes that came with Season 4’s cliffhanger ending.

The cast of Stranger Things finally united in its final moments, and I’m hoping that Season 5 will feature more of them as a group, rather than spread out among various stories. We’ve only got a handful of episodes left, and I want to see the whole group united against Vecna and the insidious forces of The Upside Down. Then there’s the fate of Sadie Sink’s Max , who the fans are rooting for.