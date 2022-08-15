Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Sticking With Indiana (But Not Hawkins!) For Her College Experience

Millie Bobby Brown is had done quite a bit since entering the limelight and breaking through as a formidable actress in Netflix's Stranger Things. She's already been a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, written two screenplays, and is also the star and a producer behind the Enola Holmes film franchise. But now, Brown is taking her skills and applying them to the world of academia. She's currently taking college courses and sticking to Indiana while doing so. She's just not doing them in Hawkins, of course.

While it’s not in the fictional town (unfortunately), Purdue University is still in the state, as it's located in West Lafayette, Indiana. However, Millie Bobby Brown probably won't actually be traveling to Indiana anytime soon, since she's taking online classes during her stint at the well-endowed, public university. Brown described the human services program at the school as “learn[ing] about the system and how to help young people.” The actress reflected on the plethora of projects and her desire to be a student during a recent interview with Allure. She says:

Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job. People are all looking at me, ‘What are you going to say, Millie?’ I’m going to say, ‘Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.’ That’s my message.

Well, personally, I love her message. Any opportunity to expand the ability to help people is a great one in my book. Also, encouraging young girls to pursue further education further establishes herself as an excellent role model. Let the endless Emma Watson comparisons commence! (Because let's be honest, they kind of feel like kindred spirits at this point.)

While she may be incredibly busy with her endless array of projects, Stranger Things Season 5 has already begun pre-production so, hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see the Emmy-nominated actress reprise her role as Eleven. We also know that Brown will return in Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix film that also stars Henry Cavill, and it'll arrive later this year. The original Enola flick was a fun addition to the classic Sherlock Holmes series, and the second may follow suit. In addition, Brown will be starring in another Netflix film, Damsel, which releases in 2023.

It looks like Millie Bobby Brown has a lot on her plate, but I have a feeling she can handle it. If she can take on Vecna as Eleven, I’m sure she can handle Sociology 101 although, somehow, that may be more difficult. If the actress approaches college with the same energy as she does acting, I’m sure she’ll be a straight-A student.

Netflix subscribers can catch the star in all four seasons of Stranger Things and Enola Holmes.