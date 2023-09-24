Suburban Screams: Premiere Date, Trailer And Other Details About John Carpenter Anthology Series

Suburban Screams is coming to Peacock – and this is what we know so far.

When you think of some of the most known horror directors in the world, who is the first person that comes to mind? There are plenty that I could bring up – Ridley Scott, Sam Raimi, or the iconic Wes Craven. You could even think of James Wan’s best movies or all of the awesome Mike Flanagan projects, but for me, I’ve always thought of John Carpenter .

He's one of the directors that made me love horror ever since I first watched Halloween with my mother (who’s also really into horror). I even re-watched that movie now as an adult , and I still love it just as much. Carpenter has directed some iconic films over his time in Hollywood. Now, he’s finally returning to directing for the first time in more than a decade with Suburban Screams – also known as John Carpenter’s Suburban Screams.

The new series, which is coming out on Peacock, is releasing soon, but how soon is soon? And what can we expect with a new horror series from a master of horror himself? Here is what we know about Suburban Screams that you might also want to check out.

Get ready, horror lovers, because Suburban Screams is premiering on Friday, October 13, 2023. It was announced not long ago that the horror series would be coming out that weekend.

October itself is looking to be an incredible month for horror. Not only are fans getting the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation (which has been in the works for several years and has finally gotten a trailer and a release date), but The Exorcist: Believer is releasing as well during the first weekend of October.

Initially, The Exorcist: Believer was supposed to come out the same weekend as Suburban Screams, which would have been a double-whammy for horror lovers – you can binge through an entire horror series before heading to the theaters to scream your heads off. How fitting.

However, that release date has shifted since The Eras Tour is releasing on the weekend of October 13th instead, the movie that documents Taylor Swift’s wildly successful world tour.

So I guess you can check out the spooky tales of John Carpenter before screaming your head off in a different way – singing “Blank Space” in the theater as Taylor sings it on the big screen. Either way, this 2023 TV schedule is already looking better with this here.

Suburban Screams Are Based On “True Tales Of Horror”

If you’re wondering what Suburban Screams will be about, we got you covered. The series will be an anthology covering six episodes and will look into true tales of horror that have happened to real-life people.

The logline of the series says that Suburban Screams will “delve into the monstrous evil” beneath every suburb of America, detailing different stories from different towns.

This would include not only first-hand accounts from the people who went through it, but cinematic reenactments and footage from the cities that it happened in, composed into one thrilling episode – six times in a row.

Suburban Screams isn’t the first time that the anthology genre has benefited from using horror as the primary source of entertainment. The series American Horror Story is an anthology show, showing vastly different stories every season. That show has run for twelve seasons, all of them ranked , and the twelfth one, titled American Horror Story: Delicate , just came out.

Not only that, but another super popular horror franchise, called Terrifier, began as an anthology series. All Hallows Eve was the first film in that movie series and detailed several stories featuring horror tales – all of which included that horrifying clown that ended up becoming the mascot for the series.

Truthfully, making this an anthology series will be great. Not only will all the stories differ in their own way, but we’re getting six new horror tales.

Check Out The Trailer For Suburban Screams

If you’re interested in checking out the trailer for Suburban Screams, be sure to look at it above. Not only does it feature the subjects of these terrifying tales, it also shows some reenactments that viewers will see. And judging just from the little bit we get, I’m already feeling the chills.

John Carpenter Created The Series And Will Direct An Episode

As mentioned above, it’s been confirmed that John Carpenter is the creator of the series. But something else that is major is that Carpenter will be directing one of the episodes.

This is significant news, especially for movie lovers. Carpenter hasn’t directed anything in years. The last time he directed a film was The Ward, which was in 2010.

Carpenter is known for creating some of the most known horror movies ever. I already mentioned Halloween (which has gone on to have a vastly successful franchise and has several films, all of which we have ranked ). However, Carpenter is behind many famous titles like The Thing, The Fog, They Live, In The Mouth of Madness, and more. The director has also worked in other genres, like Big Trouble in Little China and Memoirs of an Invisible Man.

To someone like me, who loves Carpenter’s work, I am so excited to see him return in this way.

Carpenter Also Composed The Theme Of The Series

The last thing we must discuss is that John Carpenter also composed the theme of Suburban Screams. While we might not normally get so excited about the theme song for an upcoming show, with Carpenter's involvement, it's a big deal.

John Carpenter is known for his musical talent as well. He’s composed several horror themes that have gone on to stay relevant since their premiere. He created the Halloween theme, synonymous with the classic horror movie villain , Michael Myers, and made the themes for The Fog, They Live, Prince of Darkness, and more.

How can we not be excited about this series, knowing that Carpenter not only created but directed an episode and created the theme? That’s a horror movie lover’s heaven right there.