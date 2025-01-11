‘This Is What We Were Fed’: After Months Of Reports About Diddy’s Freak Offs, Family Friends Claim His Mom Threw Sex Parties During His Childhood

Sean Combs continues to wade through a flurry of legal issues that have resulted in him facing federal charges as well as a long list of lawsuits. The 55-year-old, also known as P. Diddy, who was arrested in September, is currently behind bars ahead of his trial. All the while, various reports have been swirling around the former mogul’s personal activities, specifically the “Freak Off” parties he’s apparently held over the years. Now, family friends are claiming that Combs’ mother, Janice, used to hold sex parties when he was a child.

The “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer’s life and career are the topic of an upcoming documentary that’s set to hit the 2025 movie schedule in a matter of days. Peacock’s Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, tackles the star’s meteoric rise within the music industry as well as his fall from grace and alleged indiscretions. According to Rolling Stone, Diddy’s longtime friend and producer Tim “Dawg” Patterson claimed that Janice Combs would hold inappropriate shindigs in her son’s presence:

On the weekend, [Combs] partied in the house, and we did that a lot. He was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers. That was just who was in our house. People that attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. It wouldn’t be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked.

Tim Patterson alleged that at the Combs abode, “there was always things going on.” During the documentary, Patterson reportedly opined that Diddy’s eventual Freak Offs may have been partially impacted by what he saw as a child. The producer specifically said that when it comes to his former friend’s personal activities, he was of the belief that “it all goes back to childhood.” Patterson was also candid about how those supposed sights may have affected him personally:

That’s what we were privy to; this is what we were fed. Was it desensitizing us? I’m sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night.

Another friend, DJ EZ Lee Davis, also shared thoughts on the parties that Janice Combs – now in her 80s – supposedly threw. Davis admitted that he didn’t actually attend any of the events, but shared what he’d heard about them:

[Janice] had little cool chicks that would come around and … she made sure everybody was comfortable.

At the time of this writing, neither Janice nor Sean Combs have addressed these allegations. These claims do, however, add to the long list of allegations somehow linked to the Sean John founder’s infamous parties.

Sean Combs was famously known for his “white parties,” which featured a wide range of celebrity guests. After those events were done, his Freak Offs would get underway. These events reportedly involved young women – who were allegedly weighed beforehand – being hired or coerced into performing sex acts for guests. All of this was purportedly recorded as well. Multiple individuals have made claims about the parties, including former PR exec Dr. LaJoyce Brookshire, who said her “spidey senses were on high alert” at all times.

The reported parties have played into some of the lawsuits leveled against P. Diddy, with many of them involving sexual assault, physical violence and more. As for the federal charges, Diddy is currently facing alleged sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering, arson and more. His trial is set to begin on May 5, and it’s currently unclear what other kind of claims may surface in regard to his or his mom’s activities.

On that note, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy will be available for Peacock subscription holders starting on January 14.