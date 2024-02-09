Survivor’s Sandra Diaz-Twine Finally Showed What She Was Made Of On The Traitors, And I’m So Happy

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The Traitors.

There's a new hit reality show on the air: The Traitors, which is available to stream with a Peacock subscription. While the first season was good The Traitors Season 2 cast list got way more eyes on it, as it was made up entirely of reality icons. That includes two beloved Survivor winners: Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. After laying low, Sandra finally showed what she was made of on The Traitors, and as a fan I'm so happy.

With the show getting more and more popular, plenty of folks are searching how to watch The Traitors Season 2. Survivor fans like myself have been delighted to see Parvati scheming as a Traitor, but Sandra has been keeping herself out of the spot light, just as she did during her time on the island. That all changed this week, where Diaz-Twine took the Bravo alliance (and CT) and explained the numbers game happening on The Traitors. The scene has already gone viral on Twitter, and you can re-watch it below:

And THAT is why Sandra is the Queen of Survivor 👑 #thetraitorsus pic.twitter.com/GkudFa8EAuFebruary 9, 2024 See more

I can honestly relate to folks like Kate Chastain who are just in awe of how Sandra was able to break down the power dynamics of The Traitors. While the Queen of Survivor might not know who the actual Traitors are (she shared her plan with both Parvati and Phaedra Parks), she understands the way that alliances work in this type of game. And it shows just how methodically she's approaching her latest reality competition series.

While fans were disappointed when Sandra quit Survivor: Winners at War, she's back with a vengeance on The Traitors. And it should be fascinating to see the two alliances actually go head to head at the Round Table. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see a vote off for this episodes, despite the building drama.

Sandra was the first two-time Survivor winner of all time, and has a special place in the hearts of hardcore fans. Her wins are all the more impressive because she was never in the majority alliance, and she never won Individual Immunity during her four seasons competing on one of the best reality shows of all time. So her winning a sheld on the new episode of The Traitors was a long time coming, one that Surivor fans responded to online. Check it out below:

It’s taken 20 years but Sandra finally gets to wear an immunity necklace 🥹❤️ #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/kKtDBEelSFFebruary 9, 2024 See more

As her catchphrase goes "The Queen stays Queen." And since she's not made any enemies on The Traitors, I wouldn't be surprised if Sandra manages to make it to the end of Season 2. But she'll have to suss out the Traitors if she wants to take home any money. Still, it does seem like she's activated on the show.

