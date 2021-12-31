Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know

When it premiered in 2020, Sweet Magnolias became an instant hit for Netflix . It gave drama, romance, and margarita fans a reason to unite and enjoy some heartfelt storytelling with plenty of shocking moments. It’s been a while since we last visited Serenity, but in 2022, Sweet Magnolias makes its big return, and fans can rejoice because it will stream on Netflix very soon.

The Sweet Magnolias Season 2 crew had some time to plan and plot out the new episodes, so we know a few important things about the upcoming season. Let’s explore what Sweet Magnolias fans can expect to see in season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Premieres On February 4, 2022

Mark off February 4, 2022 on your Netflix TV premiere schedule , because that’s when Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premieres. Sweet Magnolias Season 1 began streaming in May 2020. This means that the second season premieres a few months short of when it originally debuted, nearly two years ago. Like many shows, the global pandemic delayed production on Sweet Magnolias Season 2 until April 2021, and filming wrapped in July 2021.

Netflix’s plan to release the series in February 2022 seems like a smart decision. Sweet Magnolias performed very well for the streaming service during its initial season, and fans have been anxious to see what happens next, so having it available to stream earlier rather than later in the year should maintain the show’s momentum. Additionally, releasing Sweet Magnolias Season 2 a few days before Valentine’s Day, should tap into the romance-loving TV demographic.

There Are 10 Episodes Of Sweet Magnolias Season 2

In an interview with Parade , JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who plays Maddie, revealed that the second season contains 10 episodes. This shouldn’t be a surprising reveal, because the first season also had 10 episodes that were about an hour each. Swisher also teased that the episodes “are gonna be a wild ride.”

We’ll have to wait until Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premieres on Netflix to see the levels of wildness these episodes reach.

Jamie Lynn Spears Is A Series Regular On Sweet Magnolias Season 2

Jamie Lynn Spears plays Noreen Fitzgibbons on Sweet Magnolias. The series introduced her in Season 1 as the mistress of Maddie’s ex-husband, Bill (Chris Klein), who was pregnant with his child. She only appeared in a few episodes in a recurring role. Bill and Noreen didn’t end the season on the best of terms but it appears that we’ll see a lot more of Noreen in the upcoming season.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher spoke to Good Housekeeping in June 2020 about hoping that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 would explore more of Noreen and Maddie’s relationship, especially in how it relates to Maddie’s son, Kyle (Logan Allen). Hopefully, Swisher’s wish is granted, because I think the evolution of Noreen and Maddie’s relationship could be an interesting topic to explore.

In May 2021, Deadline reported that Spears would become a series regular, and two other characters would as well. Dion Johnstone and Brandon Quinn were also bumped up to series regulars. Johnstone plays Erik Whitley, the sous chef at Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott)’s restaurant, and Helen (Heather Headley)’s potential love interest. Quinn plays Ronnie Sullivan, Dana Sue’s estranged husband who was missing for most of Sweet Magnolias Season 1, because he was separated from his wife due to his infidelity, but he made a return towards the end of the season.

Along with the leads, Chris Klein, Justin Bruening, Carson Rowland, Anneliese Judge, and Logan Allen all make appearances in Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Answers Major Questions From Season 1

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 ended with many questions. Of course, the biggest question was about the passenger in the car accident. The good news is that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 answers that question and more, but the bad news is that the season plans to add a ton of additional questions. In the previously mentioned Parade interview, Garcia Swisher disclosed that the season begins right where Season 1 left off.

Sweet Magnolias’ showrunner, Sheryl Anderson, revealed in another interview that the car accident is just one of many surprises to happen on prom night. She had this to say about what viewers can expect to see as the prom night drama unfolds:

The surprises of prom night don’t end at the accident site.

We’re afraid and ecstatic to see what other surprises prom night has in store for the Serenity residents.

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Diverges From The Book Series

This small town drama is based on Sherryl Woods' 11 books series. Like the previous season, Sweet Magnolias Season 2 won’t completely mimic what happens in the books. In an interview with Southern Living , author and Sweet Magnolias producer Woods confirmed that the show continues its departure from the book series.

She even said that the TV show took “twists and turns” that surprised her. Woods also revealed that there would be a plotline involving Dana Sue that allowed Brooke Elliott to have some very “emotional scenes.” Dana Sue and Ronnie were the main focus of the second book, A Slice of Heaven, in the book series. It’ll be interesting to see if anything from that book makes it into Sweet Magnolias Season 2.

In her Parade interview, Garcia Swisher also noted that the TV series is inspired by the books “but takes its own leaps.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Ends On More Cliffhangers

In her Parade interview, Garcia Swisher teased a potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3. She spoke about new drama unfolding throughout the upcoming season, and ending on cliffhangers to set up the direction for yet another set of new episodes. Garcia Swisher had this to say about how everything concludes in Sweet Magnolias Season 2:

That doesn’t mean we’re gonna get a third season [laughs]. But, Lord a living, you are not leaving Season 2 without wondering what the heck is gonna happen in Season 3, I can assure you that. Far more than who’s in the car!

She also told PureWow that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ends “with a lot of drama."

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 Introduces New Serenity Residents

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 has plenty to deal with with the current Serenity leads, but apparently, there will be new residents coming out of hiding when the new season begins. Sheryl Anderson shared that she was planning to add new citizens to Serenity .

We’ll have to wait until Sweet Magnolias Season 2 premieres to see if these citizens will become friends or foes to Helen, Maddie, and Dana Sue.