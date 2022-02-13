Sweet Magnolias Season 2: 7 Questions We Have After The Finale

Sweet Magnolias Season 2 gave fans lots of exciting developments, from new relationships, to big reveals, to reunions, and so much more. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 did not disappoint. It answered all of our questions from the first season and added a ton of additional ones. After the second season, life in Serenity has permanently changed.

Sweet Magnolias has not officially been renewed or cancelled by Netflix, and we really hope it doesn’t become one of the latest Netflix cancellations, but I believe that its popularity makes a third season very likely. If we get Sweet Magnolias Season 3, we need so many questions answered from this season and the Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ending .

Will Helen Say Yes To Ryan’s Proposal?

Let’s start off with, “How dare he!” How dare Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) come back into Helen's (Heather Headley) life after she’s moved on and starting the much-anticipated romance with Erik (Dion Johnstone). We thought Ryan telling Helen that he wanted children was bad enough, but to actually propose marriage! The nerve! It’s obvious that Ryan and Helen still have feelings for each other because of their long history.

However, I believe, and hope, that Helen tells him no and that it’s too late. If there is a tiered-level of men in Serenity, Erik is at the very top. He’s been so kind, selfless, and loving towards Helen. He’s the obvious right choice. However, I do think Helen will consider her past feelings for Ryan before a flat-out no, but I think in the end, she’ll pick Erik. I believe that we may see a lot more of Ryan in a potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3, and that the writers may have even given a glimpse of a potential future romance between Ryan and Peggy (Brittany L. Smith).

What’s Next For Cal Now That His Life Has Been Dismantled?

Poor Cal (Justin Bruening). He had one of the toughest stories in Sweet Magnolias Season 2. First, Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) refused to listen to his suggestions for Sullivan’s, which I think weren’t bad at all, then he got fired from his job, his past mistakes got revealed in a major way, and finally he became violent to protect Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher). Maddie and Cal are definitely going to have a rough Season 3.

I hate to say it, but I think Maddie and Cal are breaking up if Sweet Magnolias Season 3 happens. Maddie kept warning Cal to not show her an angry side and to not keep secrets, and he did both in the Season 2 finale. Maddie also had to deal with a major bombshell from Bill (Chris Klein), so I think she will be taking time as a single lady next season. I definitely think the pair will reunite; hopefully by the time that potential season ends.

Who Is The Woman Who Hates Dana Sue?

If Mary Vaughn (Allison Gabriel) wasn’t causing enough problems for the Magnolias, this new lady will definitely increase their troubles. Sweet Magnolias’ viewers only got to see her in two scenes. The first was insulting Annie (Anneliese Judge) and Dana Sue simultaneously, and the second was taking a shot at Dana Sue’s delivery vehicle.

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Sweet Magnolias’ showrunner, Sheryl J. Anderson, about some of the major cliffhangers from the Season 2 finale. One thing she revealed is that this mystery woman is named Kathy (Wynn Everett) and that Dana Sue isn’t the only person she has a problem with in Serenity.

Kathy has a past in Serenity and an agenda for the present that will impact everybody's future.

Anderson also added about Kathy that “we wanted to indicate that if we come back, not everything is under control.” I am looking forward to seeing Kathy disrupt some lives and make relationships even more complicated. I wouldn’t be surprised if Kathy is revealed to be the one who Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) cheated on Dana Sue with, and if that’s true, their happy reunion is about to face a huge obstacle.

What Happens Next For The Lewis Children And Their Romances?

Who would have guessed that Mary Vaughn and Mayor Trent Lewis (Paul Rolfes) would have offspring who added the most teen romance excitement in Sweet Magnolias Season? Jackson (Sam Ashby) didn’t just charm Annie, but he charmed the viewers into rooting for him. He had the biggest redemption arc of the season. Now that Mary Vaughn forbade him from dating Annie, he’s clearly going to use some of his mischievous ways to continue the cutest romance of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. I think Annie and Ty's (Carson Rowland) feelings for each other will eventually cause some drama between Jackson and Annie, especially with Ty now single.

However, I think much of Ty’s potential Sweet Magnolias Season 3 storyline will explore what life looks like for him without baseball. Also, Lily (Artemis) boldly flirting with him makes me think that they may become a romance next season.

Kyle (Logan Allen) finds himself in yet another Serenity love triangle. Kyle and Nellie (Simone Lockhart) confessed their feelings for each other and even kissed, but Mary Vaughn also forbade Nellie and Kyle from exploring a romance. Unlike her brother, Nellie seems like she’s going to listen to her parents. This could cost her, because I believe Sophie (Gabriella Garcia) is also crushing on Kyle. We could see him forget all about Nellie while spending so much time with Sophie.

Will Bill Ever Get A Redemption Arc On Sweet Magnolias?

I don’t think I’ve ever wondered if the writers hate a character as much as I do with Bill Townsend. Honestly, I can’t blame them. This Sweet Magnolias season, Bill just proved he was the worst time and time again. Even Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) got a redemption arc, but Bill basically got told off all season by multiple characters, only for it to be revealed that he always had questionable morals.

When Sweet Magnolias Season 1 ended , I suspected that Ryan and Peggy were Isaac's (Chris Medlin) parents. So I was completely shocked when Bill was the dad, but I also felt like “yeah that makes sense.” Isaac's search for his birth parents was a small story last season, but got expanded into one of the biggest plot points of Sweet Magnolias Season 2. Bill barely appeared in the second season, but I hope that he’s more of a major character next time. I would like to see how Bill and Isaac interact now that they know they're birth father and son. Sheryl J. Anderson also mentioned in her Entertainment Weekly interview that a possible Sweet Magnolias Season 3 would explore how the Townsend children react to knowing that their father has yet another child.

I would also like to see Isaac interact with his brothers and sisters more.

Who Will Become The New Mayor Of Serenity?

The Magnolias instigated a recall election, and Trent may finally leave office. When Sweet Magnolias Season 2 ended, the town hadn’t decided on a candidate to go against him. There was a mention of the potential mayor needing to have a law degree. To me, this sounds like Helen may enter the mayoral election.

I also think that there is a possibility we’ll meet a new character who will become the new mayor.

Is There A Romance Brewing Between Noreen And Isaac?

When Noreen and Isaac decided to live together, I was like, "okay, they’re definitely going to fall in love." Then we got the twist about Bill being his father and that made a possible romance between them a little weird.

Before the reveal about his parents, I saw major romantic potential between Isaac and Noreen, but now that Bill is his dad, I think they’ll just be really good friends. But hey, you never know, the writers may go down the soap opera route of relationships and family ties being even more complicated.