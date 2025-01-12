Tales Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Is On Netflix, Here's Why I Need To Talk About It As A Lifelong Turtles Fan

It hasn't always been easy being a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan.

Yes, we've had some high-highs, especially when it comes to the TMNT cartoons as well as The Last Ronin comic arc (which I'm both anticipating-and dreading the live-action adaptation of). But, for every good version we’ve gotten, we’ve also had something like Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation, or the abysmal Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III.



However, not too long ago, we got my favorite TMNT movie ever in Mutant Mayhem , and I'm happy to report that the companion cartoon, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is now on Netflix. If you're a serious Turtles fan like myself then you have got to watch it. Here's why.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

It Serves As A Bridge Between Mutant Mayhem, Which I Loved, And The Greenlit Sequel

Here's the thing about Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and any great movie, really. As soon as it ended, I wanted more.

When we got news that a sequel was coming , I was over the moon. That said, the sequel is slated for October 9th, 2026, which is forever from now!

Not only that, but I'd also like to know what happens in-between the events of the first movie and the second.

Well, enter Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Debuting on Paramount+ in August 2024, this 12-episode series (which is now on Netflix) provides a bridge between the first movie and the second, which is greatly appreciated.

Watching the show almost feels like a love letter to fans of the movie, as it starts off two months after the film ended. Instead of being afraid of the turtles, characters are now inviting them to parties, and Master Splinter is now learning to speak “vermin” due to his relationship with Scumbag.

We also get interesting new villains, and it makes me excited for what we're going to get in the next movie…all the way in 2026. God, that’s a long time from now. Thankfully, we have this show to tide us over.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

The First Story Arc Allows Us To Learn More About Each Individual Turtle From Mutant Mayhem, Which Is Appreciated

Even though I loved Mutant Mayhem (somewhat due to its amazing cast ), one thing I didn’t love is that I didn’t truly get a feel for all of the Turtles, most notably Michelangelo, who is often the most expressive Turtle in every version of the series.

Mutant Mayhem’s Mikey seemed a lot more reserved than previous iterations of the character , and I just wanted to know more about what his deal was. Yes, I knew this version wanted to do stand-up comedy, but that’s pretty much all I got out of him from the movie.

Thankfully, Mikey–and all of the Turtles, for that matter–gets an episode dedicated to him. That’s because the first four episodes see the Turtles isolated from one another.

In the first episode, “Leo Nardo Stands Alone,” we have the leader of the Turtles on the run and trying to get in contact with his brothers, who got separated during a battle. In the second episode, “Mikey Does the Right Thing,” we get a comical adventure where Mikey is stuck with a guy who desperately wants to be transformed into a mutant. I loved this episode because we got to see just how unprepared Mikey is as a character, but also that he has a good heart, which is very Mikey-like (and what we didn’t really get to see in the film).

The third episode, “Raph Thinks It Through” is all about my favorite Turtle, Raphael, and the fourth, “Donnie Hangs Tough” features everybody’s favorite nerd, Donatello.

It all coalesces with the Turtles reconvening to stop a familiar character (with a different face), Bishop, who had been hunting them down. This also swirls back into the movie, since Bishop’s backstory in this version deals with Superfly, which we learn about in the fifth episode, “Bishop Makes Her Move!” Plus, since this series is pulling elements from the film, it all feels so unique (and yet familiar) to what’s come before. Speaking of which…

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

It Also Feels Different From Any Other TMNT Show That I've Ever Seen Before

As somebody who has seen every TV show, and watched every movie based around the Turtles, I can tell you with certainty that Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feels different from every version–save Mutant Mayhem, of course–that I’ve ever seen.

But, while Mutant Mayhem felt like an appetizer, Tales feels like the entire meal. It really is the interaction between the Turtles and other mutants that does it, which we see a lot more of in the second half of the series.

Because here’s the thing. Even though we’ve definitely gotten interactions with other mutants before in previous shows, I think Tales really makes it feel organic.

For example, in the later episodes, we’re introduced to a group of mutants called The East River Three, and they make for a great foil to the Turtles.

This is good, because in most iterations of the Turtles, we’ve gotten enemies like Shredder, or Kraang, so it’s nice to see mutants take up the bulk of the antagonism this time, which is fitting, given what we got in the movie.

This creates a new sort of dynamic that differs from most previous versions of the shows, and I like that, since it feels exciting and new, just like Mutant Mayhem itself did.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

It Introduces Us To New Variations Of Characters Not Seen In Mutant Mayhem

Much like the Turtles we get in Mutant Mayhem who are substantially different from what we’ve gotten in the past, the other characters are also more fleshed out here as well, such as Leatherhead, Wingnut, Scumbag, and Ray Fillet, just to name a few.

In the show, we see them interacting with the Turtles a lot more, so we get to explore more of what they are like as characters, which is always a good time.

But, I really want to talk about familiar Turtles characters not featured in the movie, like Pigeon Pete, who originally appeared in the IDW comics, and the 2012 show, and Bishop, who goes all the way back to the 2003 animated series.

Now, Pigeon Pete is a cool addition to the Mutant Mayhem gang, and he’s voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse. In this version, he’s mutated by Michelangelo’s blood rather than Kraang, and he joins the other Mutanimals.

However, the character I really want to talk about is Bishop, who is completely different in Tales. In this version, it’s a woman rather than the traditional male, and she’s not really evil. Instead, she holds a grudge against all mutants due to events that occurred in Mutant Mayhem that we weren’t privy to before.

I really love that the show, like the movie, is totally changing everything we know about classic TMNT characters, but for the better, which brings me to my last point.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon Animation Studio)

And Honestly, Who Doesn't Want More Turtles Content?

Since I don’t have Paramount+, I missed the initial release of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and I’m overjoyed that it popped up on Netflix alongside other TMNT shows, like the 2012 version, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Because, I don’t know if you could tell or not, but I LOVE the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (even more so than the Power Rangers!) And even though I’ve seen Mutant Mayhem three times now, I’m glad that I now have something else to tide me over until 2026.

Because Tales is the best sort of tide-me-over. It’s both faithful to the Turtles, but also totally different. It features more of my favorite characters, but in way bigger adventures.

Not only that, but it also leaves characters alive that I’m almost certain are going to appear in the next movie.

So, if you’re a complete Turtle fan like me, then you owe it to yourself to check out Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It’s honestly one of the best Turtles cartoons that’s ever existed. So, say it with me, people. Turtle power!