Taylor Swift Fans Are Divided After TikTok Of Eras Tour Concertgoer Shazaming 'Champagne Problems' Goes Viral
Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie who didn’t get Eras Tour tickets.
Taylor Swift fans are famous for their dedication. They memorize the words to every song, go to extreme lengths to dress up for concerts, craft hundreds of friendship bracelets to exchange and track every surprise song she plays around the globe. That — on top of how much Eras Tour tickets cost and the difficulty of getting tickets in the first place — makes it surprising that anyone at one of her shows might be anything less than a die-hard Swiftie. One such concertgoer has caused quite a debate amongst the fanbase, over her use of Shazam during a recent show.
During one of Taylor Swift’s stops in Sydney, Australia — where the audience resurrected the famous “Sydney” scream during “Blank Space” — a fan took a video of a woman trying to identify the song “Champagne Problems” by using Shazam on her phone. You can see @nessatix’s viral TikTok below:
@nessatlx ♬ original sound - nessatlx
While some fans were amused that this concertgoer didn’t know the fan-favorite track off of Evermore, others were annoyed that anyone lacking this knowledge had gotten their hands on a highly coveted Eras Tour ticket. There seemed to be some sour grapes from Swifties who were unable to attend the show themselves, as comments included:
- I lost a ticket to THAT? – brady
- The fact that these people got tickets 💀 – Kerra Luebeck
However, many Swifties jumped to her defense, pointing out that the woman in question might have been accompanying a younger fan like their child. Even if not, others said, a person isn’t required to know every single song in Taylor Swift’s catalog in order to purchase a ticket or consider themselves a fan of her music. The responses continued:
- all the people saying she shouldn't have gotten tickets she might have gone with her daughter/son and didn't know all the songs – eras album tweets
- omg pls everyone is allowed to go to a taylor concert – marie (taylor’s version)
- Last time I checked Taylor had released 243 songs. I think it’s OK not to know them all. – Jaji
What’s more, the fact that the concertgoer was trying to find out the name of the song likely meant that she liked it and wanted to remember it. Some Swifties celebrated the special moment in this woman’s fandom, writing:
- I actually love this. Someone hearing champagne problems for the first time, loving it, and needing to know the name of it. – taylor:)
- this is actually so sweet :( i’m sure she came with her daughter or someone and realised just how beautiful taylor’s lyricism is :,) – zarlie may
- We are watching a Swiftie be born 💜 💜 – Heather McGregor
Honestly, Swifties, don’t you wish you could go back and hear “Champagne Problems” again for the first time? That’s not to say I don’t understand the urge to be petty over it. There’s a reason the Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in music right now, and I’d imagine it’s because being there in person is truly a brain-altering experience.
I’m just happy to have been able to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in the theater, and I look forward to all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects, including being able to stream the Eras Tour concert film with my Disney+ subscription when it becomes available at 9 p.m. ET Thursday, March 14.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
