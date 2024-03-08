Taylor Swift Fans Are Divided After TikTok Of Eras Tour Concertgoer Shazaming 'Champagne Problems' Goes Viral

Taylor Swift fans are famous for their dedication. They memorize the words to every song, go to extreme lengths to dress up for concerts, craft hundreds of friendship bracelets to exchange and track every surprise song she plays around the globe. That — on top of how much Eras Tour tickets cost and the difficulty of getting tickets in the first place — makes it surprising that anyone at one of her shows might be anything less than a die-hard Swiftie. One such concertgoer has caused quite a debate amongst the fanbase, over her use of Shazam during a recent show.

During one of Taylor Swift’s stops in Sydney, Australia — where the audience resurrected the famous “Sydney” scream during “Blank Space” — a fan took a video of a woman trying to identify the song “Champagne Problems” by using Shazam on her phone. You can see @nessatix’s viral TikTok below:

While some fans were amused that this concertgoer didn’t know the fan-favorite track off of Evermore , others were annoyed that anyone lacking this knowledge had gotten their hands on a highly coveted Eras Tour ticket. There seemed to be some sour grapes from Swifties who were unable to attend the show themselves, as comments included:

I lost a ticket to THAT? – brady

The fact that these people got tickets 💀 – Kerra Luebeck

However, many Swifties jumped to her defense, pointing out that the woman in question might have been accompanying a younger fan like their child. Even if not, others said, a person isn’t required to know every single song in Taylor Swift’s catalog in order to purchase a ticket or consider themselves a fan of her music. The responses continued:

all the people saying she shouldn't have gotten tickets she might have gone with her daughter/son and didn't know all the songs – eras album tweets

omg pls everyone is allowed to go to a taylor concert – marie (taylor’s version)

Last time I checked Taylor had released 243 songs. I think it’s OK not to know them all. – Jaji

What’s more, the fact that the concertgoer was trying to find out the name of the song likely meant that she liked it and wanted to remember it. Some Swifties celebrated the special moment in this woman’s fandom, writing:

I actually love this. Someone hearing champagne problems for the first time, loving it, and needing to know the name of it. – taylor:)

this is actually so sweet :( i’m sure she came with her daughter or someone and realised just how beautiful taylor’s lyricism is :,) – zarlie may

We are watching a Swiftie be born 💜 💜 – Heather McGregor

Honestly, Swifties, don’t you wish you could go back and hear “Champagne Problems” again for the first time? That’s not to say I don’t understand the urge to be petty over it. There’s a reason the Eras Tour is the hottest ticket in music right now, and I’d imagine it’s because being there in person is truly a brain-altering experience .