Taylor Swift Admits It's 'Really Fun To Mock' Those Who Take Shots At Her
Look what you made her do.
Taylor Swift has been very open and honest about the fact that the criticism she receives is “fuel” for her work. It’s obvious in her songs, and it’s something she is not afraid to discuss. Now, she’s opening up about why it’s actually “really fun to mock” the people who take shots at her through her music.
During a conversation for The Icon Sessions, the interview noted that he does not think there’s another songwriter who has had to consider public perception as much as Swift has. That led to questions about said criticism and perception, like “How does that not block your creativity?” and “How does that not slow down your process having to think about how it’s going to be interpreted?” Here’s how the singer responded to that:
Two of the best examples of Swift mocking people back are “Blank Space” from 1989 and Reputation’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” Ironically and iconically, they’re both massive hits. However, it was the Rep album (which fans still want the re-release of) and that aforementioned single that really bit back at the general perception and misinterpretation of Taylor Swift, as she explained:
You can feel that bite in a lot of Reputation’s tracks, and you can see that energy on stage if you watch the Eras Tour proshot with a Disney+ subscription. Anyway, Swift went on to say that it was through this album that she learned that when “people are in a hate frenzy,” you can’t reason with them. Here’s what she does instead:
You can see this kind of extreme reaction from people almost anytime Taylor Swift does anything. However, it feels most prominent when she releases an album. For example, in recent years, while there are tons of Swifties and casual fans who love projects like The Tortured Poets Department and The Life of a Showgirl, the amount of hate and criticism they and Swift receive is overwhelming to witness.
Also, from a personal perspective, the attention on Swift’s love life and her relationships with other celebrities is bright and intense. Before Reputation came out, that spotlight was especially harsh too, as the scrutiny toward the singer intensified to a new level. It was because of that that she wrote “Look What You Made Me Do,” as she explained:
Overall, Taylor Swift explained that it’s through mocking back and making these tongue-in-cheek and mischievous tracks that she’s able to respond and cope with the criticism she’s faced. As she stated, she’s realized people won’t listen to a sincere response. So, this satirical and mocking music is her way of responding.
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It gets people listening too. Tracks like “Look What You Made Me Do,” “Blank Space” and Midnight’s “Anti-Hero” all comment on the mockery Swift faces, and in their own way, they mock people back. However, despite being cheeky and calling people out, they’re also huge hits that further prove why Taylor Swift is the massive pop star she is.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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