Fans Are Having Big Reactions To Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department, And I Think We Can File Them Into Three Major Buckets

Anytime one of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects finally drops, you better believe the Swifties will turn the internet into a hilarious tornado of content about it. Let me tell you, that’s exactly what they did with The Tortured Poets Department, and it’s honestly overwhelming in the best way.

Since TTPD features tons of heartbreaking and brutal as well as surprisingly sweet songs, the pop star’s fans are reacting in all sorts of ways, and I think there are three buckets we can file the most common reactions into. So, let’s break them down.

(Image credit: New Heights and Disney+)

Swifties Have Heart Eyes For Travis Kelce

The love for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has always been real, but it’s certainly heightened following the release of The Tortured Poets Department. The songs “The Alchemy” and “So High School” are seemingly about the pair, and they’re incredibly cute. With lyrics that seem to reference Swift attending the Super Bowl like “Where's the trophy? He just comes runnin' over to me” how could you not swoon? The Swifties sure were as they posted things like:

notice how so high school isn’t riddled with anxiety, a true love song pic.twitter.com/LgFDbmIRmcApril 19, 2024 See more

While the Grim Reaper came for lots of people in TTPD, as this post pointed out, it didn’t get Travis, and I love that for him.

Blondie really said #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/fpAv5433JAApril 19, 2024 See more

Many fans were very amused by Swift’s clever lyrics in the songs that are probably about Kelce. Remember that joke about her putting the football player on the map? Well, she might, as this fan hilariously pointed out with an A+ Jason Kelce meme:

“I CIRCLED YOU ON A MAP” IS LITERALLY HER BEING A COMEDIAN ABOUT HER PUTTING TRAVIS ON THE MAP!!! pic.twitter.com/NGeKJ9KFG1April 19, 2024 See more

Another fan made it clear that Travis Kelce is the winner of TTPD. While the majority of this album is very sad, as we’ll discuss, the songs apparently about him are actually the sweetest things ever, as this fan explained:

killa trav go get urself a treat you made it and ur song is adorableApril 19, 2024 See more

However, while Travis Kelce got the sweet songs, no one else did, because Taylor Swift was out for blood.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Dirty Hit/ Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures)

Taylor Swift’s Fans Thought They Were Getting An Album About Joe Alwyn, Not Matty Healy

Do you know who didn’t seemingly get a glowing review on TTPD? The 1975’s Matty Healy. While we all expected this album to cover Swift’s breakup with Joe Alwyn , and that did happen, what was shocking was how many songs on the project seem to allude to her situationship with the rock star.

Take “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” for example. While a banger, that song is all about a man who made Swift feel terrible during what we assume is The Eras Tour, a time when she should be celebrating everything that’s going on. It’s a truly sad track that many think is about her brief relationship with Healy, and as this fan noted this is how it makes us feel:

me trying to shake ass to i can do it with a broken heart without listening to the depressing lyrics pic.twitter.com/bSEvT7OUrJApril 19, 2024 See more

I’m telling you, fans were shook when they realized that so many of these songs were about The 1975’s frontman. I think this tweet describes the overall vibe among Swifties quite well:

this is how it felt to realize that every song i had just listened to was about matty healy btw pic.twitter.com/FscE16HytDApril 19, 2024 See more

One Swiftie posted a funny Bridgerton meme to joke about how the album is surprisingly about both Healy and Alwyn:

Joe Alwyn tomorrow realizing Taylor Swift wrote the tortured poets department about Matty Healypic.twitter.com/n6JhmpUuFHApril 18, 2024 See more

Another fan used a great clip from Immaculate to depict the wildness that was Swifties thinking they were getting an album about the actor, and then getting a ton of songs about the rocker instead:

i feel so bad for joe alwyn like imagine being terrorized by swifties for a whole ass year, yet the album is about matty healy… pic.twitter.com/8yT34cs2xzApril 18, 2024 See more

Basically, Swifties were never really fans of Matty Healy , and they made that known while listening to the tracks that are probably about him on The Tortured Poets Department.

(Image credit: Hulu/Taylor Swift YouTube)

Swifites Are In Shock That Taylor Swift Seemingly Called Out Kim Kardashian

Let’s just say that shock and awe are the proper ways to describe Swiftie’s reactions to “thanK you aIMee.” This song seemed to clarify that both Swift and her fans aren’t over the drama she had with Kim Kardashian , which was emphasized by this fan's reaction to the track:

"Your kid comes home singing a song that only us two is gonna know is about you" #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/qXu1YvYcNxApril 19, 2024 See more

We love using a fitting Taylor Swift meme to explain our thoughts, and that’s exactly what this fan did when they wanted to express how they felt about this song probably being about Kim K:

taylor dropping a kim k diss track was not on my 2024 bingo card but i’ve never been happier pic.twitter.com/9oJBEhBXVLApril 19, 2024 See more

Referencing the lyric in the song about the subject’s kid singing Swift’s song without realizing it’s about her mother, this fan hilariously posted:

kim kardashian tomorrow when she wakes up to north singing thanK you alMee pic.twitter.com/zQz3PaRWrlApril 19, 2024 See more

Really, the overall shock that Swift probably wrote a track about Kardashian all these years later is real. Swifties have a reputation for not holding back their thoughts about Kim K , however, this song really surprised them as this fan posted:

taylor swift just made a diss track about kim kardashian in 2024 #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/Qeq8dvh4ZKApril 19, 2024 See more

The album has only been out for a day, and Swifties are going wild with their reactions, and honestly, it's priceless. Taylor Swift gave us so much to unpack, that it’s obvious why there is such a wide breadth of reactions about The Tortured Poets Department. While there are many other files to make of various topics the fans have reacted to, when you look in the filing cabinet, the biggest folders in there are probably about these three subjects.