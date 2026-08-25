‘Complete Maniac.' Glen Powell Got A Wild Message From Jelly Roll Ahead Of Their New Movie

Jelly Roll may be taking a break from touring, as he continues to heal from his shocking divorce from Bunny Xo, his wife of nearly 10 years. But the country music singer doesn’t seem to be slowing down in too many other areas of his life. Jelly Roll filled in for Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s late-night talk show, where he spoke with Glen Powell about their upcoming 2027 movie The Comeback King. Powell admitted he didn’t know what to expect working with the artist, and according to one wild voice message, he got a “complete maniac.”

Glen Powell visited the increasingly popular Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but rather than being interviewed by the longtime host, it was the heavily tattooed country singer Jelly Roll sitting behind the desk. Powell discussed The Comeback King, which he wrote with Judd Apatow about a country music star whose career goes into freefall. Jelly Roll also appears in the movie, and it sounds like they had a blast on set, but there was some uncertainty on Powell’s part at first. He explained:

When Jelly did join the cast — I wrote it with Judd Apatow — and I’m a little nervous about, you know, writing for Jelly. I sent him a voice note, I got his number, I said, ‘Hey, what are the limits of what I can write for you and what I can’t?’

I think that’s a fair question. Jelly Roll has a complicated past and has been open about his addiction struggles and the jail time he’s served, as well as how important his faith is to him. Outside of his rap and country music career, he’s dabbled in pro wrestling, appearing on WrestleMania 42, and he performed on an episode of Tulsa King.

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I think it was actually pretty cool of Glen Powell to reach out to see what the singer-turned-actor's parameters were, and I can guarantee he wasn’t expecting the response he got. Affecting a pretty darn good Jelly Roll impression, Powell read from a transcript of the voice message he received:

He said, ‘Hey Glenn, what’s up baby? Thanks for the message, dawg. I love you, I love Judd, thanks for the opportunity. Let me tell you something about myself. Y’all should know that — I hope you already know — but I don’t give a fuck of much about anything. Like, whatever the wildest thing y’all can make happen for me, no limitations. If I eat the entire shit sandwich, just like a complete maniac. Anyway, high excited. Love you, man. Heard a lot.’

Glenn Powell laughed as he acknowledged how Jelly Roll spoke “straight from the heart.” There certainly doesn’t seem to be a lot that Jelly Roll can’t do. I honestly can’t say I would have seen him as a late-night talk show host, but he’s surprisingly good as one of Jimmy Kimmel’s guest hosts.

We’ll have to see when and where Jelly Roll pops up next, but while we wait for The Comeback King to hit theaters next year, be sure to catch Glen Powell on Chad Powers Season 2, which will be available to stream Thursday, September 3, with a Hulu subscription.