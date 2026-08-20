Of Course, There Are Reasons Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Rings Are Particularly Romantic
As Taylor Swift would say, it's actually romantic.
Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged and we got a look at the rock on the pop star’s ring finger, we’ve been swooning. Her jewelry signifying her marriage is truly beautiful. However, now that the couple has tied the knot, jewelers are sharing their takes on the singer and football player’s rings and the reasons why they’re so romantic.
In the weeks since Swift and Kelce tied the knot at Madison Square Garden, we’ve been clamoring for details about it and the newlyweds. When it comes to the rings, we got a good look at the “Opalite” singer’s wedding band and engagement ring stack when she and her husband attended Juju Smith-Schuster and Laura Kruk’s wedding. Now, jeweler Logan Hollowell has shared her take on the meaning behind the ring and why it’s so romantic with Page Six:
The band in question is yellow gold and dotted with diamonds, and it goes with Swift’s massive engagement ring that was designed by Kindred Lubeck. According to Hollowell, the diamonds go halfway around the band, which helps make the piece “more practical for everyday life.” It also helps protect the diamonds. Along with that, the two bands fit together even better because of the “contoured band.”
Not only is that more practical, but it’s also “incredibly romantic,” as Hollowell explained:
Well, that is incredibly beautiful. Much like Swift and Kelce’s “intimate” yet opulent wedding, her rings are somehow both lavish and seemingly very personal and romantic. That’s not all that surprising, though, if you’re familiar with the “Lover” singer’s discography. To that point, The Clear Cut’s founder and CEO Olivia Landau spoke about the story the couple’s pair of rings could tell:
Along with Kelce calling Swift his wife for the first time publicly, we’ve finally gotten a good look at his gold wedding ring. So, now that we’ve seen both rings, Landau shared her take on what their choices in jewelry say and how they fit into what’s trending right now.
Well, this is “Actually Romantic,” and I’m obsessed with all the details these jewelers have pulled out of Swift and Kelce’s wedding rings.
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Now, I hope we get some official wedding pics soon and maybe a comment or two about the rings from the newlyweds so we can get even more details about why this day and the jewelry they picked to celebrate their union are so special.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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