Ted Lasso Has A Sublime Barbie Line, But We All Know It Would Have Been Even Better With Roy Kent

This year was a big one for both Barbie and Ted Lasso in different ways. Greta Gerwig's blockbuster proved to be a dominant force at the box office, while Jason Sudeikis' hit comedy went out with a bang and seemingly put a cap on its award-winning run while also mildly teasing more adventures down the road. Now, the two have joined forces for a special collection ahead of the holidays, and I love it so much. However, it would have been even better if Roy Kent was in the mix.

Fresh off the Barbie signature line, Mattel has made Barbies of Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, and Keeley Jones available for purchase for $50 each. Take a look at all three in the Instagram post below to see each character in all their glory:

It's so cool to see toys of Ted Lasso characters available for purchase, but there's an elephant in the room we need to address because there is a character missing that we oh so desperately need. How can Barbie go to the trouble of creating this fantastic toy line and exclude Roy Kent? We already have Keeley in the mix. Why not throw in Brett Goldstein's beloved coach as well?

One possible explanation is that there are simply too many characters to choose from, and they were limited to three.

However, it feels like requests for Roy Kent and others from the cast of Ted Lasso will be through the roof. I could easily see a number of Apple TV+ subscribers clamoring to see a Dani Rojas Barbie and one for Jamie Tartt in doll form too. Hell, let's just go ahead and commission a set collection for everyone on AFC Richmond, the Diamond Dogs, and all those people who watch the games down at the pub.

I think I answered my question in the process of brainstorming more Ted Lasso characters that could join the Barbie family. The series was absolutely stacked with likable characters, many of whom would have a fanbase attached that would gladly shell out money to have a Barbie for their desk or to give to their children. In the end, the team probably settled on the characters that are easiest to market and the ones most likely to be purchased, and admittedly, Ted, Rebecca and Keeley are fantastic choices.

I'm not going to pretend like I'm a marketing genius, but I do understand the Ted Lasso fandom's obsession with Roy Kent and his development. So, it baffles me that he wasn't included. If, by some chance, Mattel does decide to release a second line of Barbies for this collection, he needs to be included.

For now, though, these Barbies are the most fun Ted Lasso fans can have with the franchise, because there's still no word on whether the series will return or create a spinoff after finishing Season 3 on the 2023 TV schedule. While I'm bummed Roy Kent is missing, these dolls are so delightful. And hopefully, the grumpy but lovely character will find his way into another line of Barbies for the show, because if there's one thing we know about Brett Goldstein's character it's that "he's here, he's there, he's every-f*cking-where!"