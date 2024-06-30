The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Reveals How The Episode She Directed Was Chosen And Why The Gig Meant So Much To Her
She directs one of the best episodes of Season 3.
The Bear has been a brilliant spotlight highlighting the immense acting talents of star Ayo Edebiri – who has earned widespread acclaim for her role as Sydney Adamu – but in Season 3, the show gives her a different opportunity to showcase her special skills. She makes her directorial debut with the sixth episode of the new run, titled "Napkins, and unsurprisingly, it's one of the best of the bunch. It's a new hat for her to wear in the industry, but it doesn't seem as though it's going to be the last time she dons it, as she apparently loved the experience.
During a recent press conference for The Bear Season 3 (which is now available to stream with a Hulu subscription), Ayo Edebiri was asked about her first time in the director's chair, and she gushed about the opportunity and her collaborators. Said the actor-cum-director,
SPOILER WARNING: The rest of this article contains light spoilers for The Bear Season 3. If you have not yet watched episode 6, proceed at your own risk!
The episode "Napkins" specifically focuses on the backstory of Liza Colón-Zayas' Tina Marrero and how she ended up working at The Beef. Beginning in 2018, we re-meet Tina as she gets laid off from her job and goes on the hunt for new employment. She faces rejection everywhere she goes, but she finds herself wandering into The Beef and has a wonderful meeting and conversation with Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal).
It's a story that provides wonderful insight into Tina as a character and should make rewatching early seasons of The Bear interesting as we have a deeper understanding of her loyalty to Mikey and the classic way that The Beef operated under his leadership.
As for how Ayo Edebiri ended up helming that specific episode, she noted that making her directorial debut is something that she had discussed with showrunner Christopher Storer prior to Season 3. She also noted that she wasn't the only special guest filmmaker for the run:
Continuing, Edebiri said that the producers had an idea who they wanted to direct which episodes, but when it came to the idea of having her take "Napkins," they were very much on the same page. She said,
It certainly worked out well, and this surely won't be the last time we hear about Ayo Edebiri exercising her talents behind the camera.
As noted, all 10 episodes of The Bear Season 3 are now available to stream, and to learn about what else is coming to the small screen in the weeks and months ahead, be sure to consult our 2024 TV Premiere Schedule.
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.