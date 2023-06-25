Can The Bear Cast Actually Cook? Marcus Actor Lionel Boyce Talks Training For All That Baking

Very light spoilers for The Bear Season 2 lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

The Bear took the TV-viewing world by storm when it debuted on Hulu around this time last year. Fans, including myself, were taken with the FX production’s interesting premise, eclectic cast of characters and humorously chaotic energy. What’s also drawn people to the restaurant dramedy is the vast array of food that it showcases during its installments. Within the show, much of those delicious dishes are crafted by the characters, who work together at the (under-construction) eatery known as The Beef. With that in mind, one can’t help but wonder just how adept the actors themselves are when it comes to cooking. Series alum Lionel Boyce has now addressed how he’s personally prepared for all the work that has to be done in the kitchen.

Lionel Boyce plays the role of Marcus, an up-and-coming baker who works at The Beef. The young confectioner takes his work very seriously, and that’s something the character has in common with that actor who portrays him. Boyce recently caught up with CinemaBlend for a fun chat, during which he discussed how he’s approached his work for both the first and second seasons. Based on his comments, there was a considerable amount of training involved, and it allowed him to team up with one of the show’s key crew members:

I follow a lot of those Instagrams, I'm looking at them make these desserts I'm like: ‘Well this is insane. I don't know how to do this.’ It’s so meticulous with your hands, so I need to practice. I worked at a bakery for Season 1 where I got to observe and like learn to make different kinds of doughs and stuff like that. And it was the Hart Bageri actually in Copenhagen. And then Season 2, it was more in-depth prep work with our culinary producer Courtney Storer, who I would go [see]. She lives in LA, so I would go to her house. And I just, I love her, she's such an amazing chef, and she's very much like, creative and just like, a great person to learn [from.] She knows how to explain and teach as well, which is important. Not many people do that in such a simple way.

Most would probably agree with the notion that cooking isn’t to be taken lightly. If The Bear has done anything, it’s further solidified the notion that food preparation is a true art form. It’s tedious, thoughtful and, if you’re like Lionel Boyce, you might also refer to it as being somewhat “experimental.” That’s the term the Jellies! alum used to describe the kind of treats he and Courtney Storer cooked up:

And so we would just make different kinds of breads like for focaccias, different kinds of rolls, different kinds of desserts, we’d make different flavors of ice cream from scratch. It was just very experimental and fun.

I’m getting a little hungry just thinking about homemade ice cream. However, tidbits like this may also further whet your appetite for the new season. Without getting too deep into the specifics, the new episodes see Marcus hoping to expand his culinary horizons. One installment actually sees him taking a trip overseas in order to do some training. The Bear cast member further explained that the prep he did with Courtney Storer not only helped him fine tune his skills but also gave him a greater understanding of his character’s arc in Season 2:

We knew where the season was going and what stuff was about, like, [Marcus] finding expression. So it was very much just asking, like, ‘Well, what do you like? What do you want to make?’ So I think that helped frame the mindset of this person finding his creativity, because he has somewhat the skills now. He's gotten good, but it's the difference between good and great. So he's gotten good. And so he's finding greatness, and it’s a nonlinear plane.

Those who’ve started the second season know that from the moment it kicks off, it’s clear that fans are diving deeper into Marcus’ character, which is something Lionel Boyce relished . Amazingly, all of the main characters get time to shine this year, and you may be surprised by the progression. The level of love and care put into the production never ceases to amaze me. It also warms my heart to know that Lionel Boyce takes such pride in the craft, and I’d like to think that his co-stars share similar mentalities.