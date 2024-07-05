The Bear's Season 3 Finale Has Me Convinced The Show Will End Soon, And That's A Good Thing

Major Spoilers for The Bear Season 3 lie ahead, so read on with caution, chef.

Hulu subscribers were recently graced with the highly anticipated third season of The Bear . During this latest chapter of the Emmy-winning drama (or comedy?), Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, Sydney Adamu, Richard “Richie” Jerimovich and co. tried to keep their newly revamped restaurant afloat. Collectively, the 10 episodes firmly built upon what came before while also exuding a different rhythm compared to past seasons. There are plenty of memorable moments, to say the least. However, what might stick out the most for a number of fans is the finale, which has me convinced that the series – which is one of the best shows on Hulu – is nearing its conclusion. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

During the early part of the season, the employees of the eponymous restaurant discover that they were, at some point, visited by a critic from the Chicago Tribune. That leads to anxiety for much of the staff, especially Carmy. And that pressure only increases after “uncle” Jimmy Kalinowski – who’s an investor in the restaurant – gives an ultimatum: if the review is negative, he’ll pull his money out. (Unbeknownst to the team, it’s because he’s facing financial problems). The final scene of Season 3 sees Carmy checking his phone to find not only a mixed review from the Tribune but also several missed calls from Jimmy and Computer (Kalinowski’s financial advisor). The words “To Be Continued” then flash on the screen and, from there, we’ll discuss why I feel the end is nigh.

Why Do I Think The Bear May Be Ending Soon?

It’s first important to mention that it was reported by Deadline that a fourth season had already been greenlit. Not only that, but the trade alleged that it would be filmed back to back with Season 3. FX has yet to confirm this, though this is coming from a source that’s as reliable as one of the Fak brothers. The reported decision to film these two seasons consecutively can be chalked up to one of two reasons in my mind. One is that the producers want to accommodate the actors’ schedules, and the other is that they’ve plotted out both of these seasons as a collective capper for the series. I’m leaning towards the latter being the case.

A big indicator for me on that front is that the third season is the message that pops up at the very end. A “To Be Continued” card isn’t something you see all that often on TV anymore, even if a cliffhanger is blatantly presented. The Bear hasn’t been one to use this text, so I find it interesting that it was placed at the end of this installment. While seemingly small on the surface, this card could be series creator Christopher Storer and co. trying to indicate that the third and fourth seasons feel a bit more connected narrative-wise than past seasons have been to each other. I mean, each season has obviously pushed the narrative forward, of course. But, with multiple cliffhangers on the line right now (i.e. the review, Sydney’s job offer, Carmy and Claire’s relationship), it feels like these seasons will have very direct ties.

Plus, a story arc involving the restaurant truly facing closure would be entertaining (and logical) for a final season. You may be under the impression that I’m overthinking this – like Carmy probably would. However, there is precedent for back-to-back seasons closing out a show and, ironically, the production I’m thinking of is a fellow FX original.

Atlanta May Provide The Blueprint For The Bear’s Future

Months from now, we’ll reach the two-year anniversary of the final episode of FX’s Atlanta , which I still miss . The series was unlike anything else on TV , as noted in our own Nick Venable’s 2016 review. After Season 2 aired in 2018, the series went on hiatus – one that was lengthened by COVID-related delays. It was then confirmed in the fall of 2020 that a plan for Seasons 3 and 4 was in place : they would both be filmed back to back. And, in 2022, it was confirmed that the latter set of episodes would close out the series. Later, the show’s co-creator, EP and lead actor, Donald Glover, said the series was ending because it felt like the right time to finish out the story.

It’s important to note that Atlanta isn’t as serialized as The Bear, so there weren’t many specific storylines that carried over between the third and fourth seasons. Nevertheless, together, they both closed out the series on a high note. Considering how FX handled that and that Christopher Storer is arguably as shrewd a creative as Donald Glover, I could certainly see him using a fourth season to wrap up his restaurant-centric show. That’s a bittersweet prospect, as was the case with Glover’s program, but it would be the right call.

Why I’d Be Fine If The Bear Ended With Season 4

Since its debut in 2022, The Bear has delivered hours of high-quality TV and, as a result, many have become invested in the lives of Carmy, Sydney and those in their orbit. The show has not only delivered true tension and legitimate laughs, but it’s also beautifully highlighted the experiences of hardworking restaurant employees. So it would be sad to see the series go, but I’d rather it go out on top. A four-season run is respectable and, in the case of Christopher Storer’s Chicago-based production, it would be lean but substantial, given how eventful the dramedy has been.

Many of us avid TV watchers know there are plenty of shows out there that remained on the air far too long. And, as a result, they ultimately overstayed their welcome. I imagine that The Bear’s team could possibly keep the show going for a season or two (at the most) past the fourth. However, closing up shop with Season 4 would ensure that the series’ lifespan is sharp with no narrative fat on the bone.

This is all obviously speculation at this point, as the show could end up running beyond the reported Season 4. Still, given the recent finale, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we’re heading into the final chapter of Carmy and the gang’s stories. Regardless of what’s planned beyond that, I’d imagine that news on the fourth season will arrive within the next several months. I’ll be waiting intently to see what the game plan is.