The Bear's Season 3 Trailer Shows The Finest Of Dining And Carmy Spiraling, And I'm So Nervous About Him Hitting A New Breaking Point

Would it be The Bear if my heart rate wasn't through the roof every time I watched it? No. Thankfully, that part of the show won't be changing when it premieres on the 2024 TV schedule – despite the restaurant finally being in the place Carmy dreamed of – as we saw the finest of food and the chef spiraling in the Season 3 trailer for the Emmy-winning dramedy.

In our first comprehensive look at Season 3 of The Bear , we saw Jeremy Allen White's Carmy set his non-negotiables for the restaurant and the chaos that ensued after that. Between his business relationship with Sydney, the ever-unpredictable actions of characters like Richie, and his rocky romantic relationship, it seems like the owner of The Bear is spiraling more than usual, which is saying a lot, and I’m very nervous about it.

In every season of this show, we've seen Carmy struggle with perfectionism and control. Now that his restaurant is open, he's focusing on the little details and leaning into his declaration at the end of Season 2 that he is going to commit fully to his job. All this stress was amplified in the new trailer, and I am so anxious about the breaking point he'll hit as he puts too much pressure on himself and his staff.

While that tension makes for great TV, it also makes the show nerve-wracking to watch. As Fak said “the vibe is weird,” and seeing Carmy and Richie fight about the size of bowls was enough to make me stop and take a few deep breaths, and that was only the trailer. Imagine the kind of chaos that’s about to ensue in the season.

As we’ve seen before, Carmy is surrounded by characters in The Bear who challenge and fight him. During The Bear’s Season 2 finale, Carmy got stuck in the walk-in – which was the subject of many jokes about Season 3 – and Richie and Sydney ran the show. In this new season, I think these three will clash when it comes to how the restaurant should be run, and Jeremy Allen White’s character will freak out more than he has in the past, despite the fact that the food looks delightful and he has what he’s been yearning for.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach told me that Jeremy Allen White is brilliant in the role of Carmy because he plays the tension that constantly plagues his character so well. It’s an internal battle for the most part, however, when he explodes it's scary. We all remember what happened in “Fishes,” if there’s a stressed-out Berzatto, we should all be nervous.

This trailer seemed to allude to the chef reaching a serious breaking point over control of his restaurant. Between the trauma he got from working in other fine dining establishments and his family history that’s littered with chaos and tragedy, it makes sense that he’s striving for perfection at The Bear. However, that drive that he thinks will help him succeed seems like it will ultimately be his downfall.

So, it’s unclear if this tension will turn the restaurant into a diamond or if it will cause its demise. However, you better believe that I can’t wait to witness it, even though I’ll need to monitor my heart rate throughout.