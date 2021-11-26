The Best Gift Ideas For Bridgerton Fans

One of Netflix’s biggest shows is finally returning in 2022 - that’s right, I’m talking about Bridgerton Season 2 . As some of the show's stars book movie roles , it’s fantastic that the show did as well as it did and is getting a Season 2.

When that exact premiere date is, we have no idea, but since filming has finished and a new love story is about to take hold, I think it’s only reasonable to look at some of the best gifts you can get for the Bridgerton fan in your life - or maybe you just want something for yourself.

Here are some of the best Bridgerton gifts that you can buy right now, in a variety of different places.

(Image credit: Etsy)

“I Burn For You” Candle

Probably one of the most memorable moments - nay, memorable quotes from Bridgerton Season 1 is when Simon tells Daphne that he burns for her, that his love is so passionate and full of spark that it’s like an actual fire lit within his soul. Well, why not have a wonderful-smelling soy candle to commemorate Simon's love for Daphne? Then you can literally burn for Simon too, and remember those scenes every time you light those wicks.

Buy the “I Burn for You” Candle on Etsy.

(Image credit: Etsy)

“Spill The Tea” Lady Whistledown Mug

I mean, arguably, one of the biggest characters in Bridgerton Season 1 was Lady Whistledown. And while her identity was revealed at the end of the season, it doesn’t mean that we still can’t enjoy the delicious drama that she constantly delivers. Why not drink some of your favorite tea from this "Spill the Tea" Lady Whistledown mug? Goodness, that’s tea-ception.

Buy the “Spill the Tea” Lady Whistledown mug on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Bridgerton Book Series

If you don’t know at this point, Bridgerton is actually based on a bestselling book series by Julia Quinn, where each story features a different love story from the iconic family that we all know and love today. These Regency romance novels are not only filled with a bunch of those spicy scenes, but plenty of great storytelling that I’m sure will get told in the Netflix series soon enough.

Buy the Bridgerton Book Series on Amazon.

(Image credit: Amazon)

This Bridgerton Coloring Book

Because the first thing you think of when it comes to a hit Netflix series is coloring books, right? Jokes aside, this adult coloring book is perfect for fans of the series to enjoy. Color in your these illustrations inspired by the Netflix TV show and create your own fantastical Bridgerton world.

Buy the Unofficial Bridgerton Coloring Book on Amazon.

(Image credit: Etsy)

A Super Cool Lady Whistledown Print

Lady Whistledown’s papers in Bridgerton were certainly a topic of discussion everywhere, so how cool would it be to have a print hanging up on your wall? This is a great gift for anyone who is trying to maybe hang up art in their apartment but want it to be related to something they love. And that design is stellar.

Buy this Lady Whistledown Print on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Elbow Length White Satin Gloves

Why not embrace your inner Daphne Basset in Bridgerton and wear these fancy-schamncy gloves to your next big party? You’ll be the belle of the ball and everyone’s eyes will feast upon you in your fancy clothes while your hands are adorned with this fashionable item.

Buy the White Satin Gloves on Amazon.

(Image credit: Etsy)

These Hilarious Wine Glasses

Some of the best scenes in Bridgerton always began with a drink, and now, the best nights of your life can begin with one as well through these custom wine glasses. Featuring fun phrases like “Talk Bridgerton to me” and “Burning for the Duke,” you really can’t go wrong with these if you’re a wine drinker. Heck, even if you’re not, these look mighty good to drink some water out of.

Buy these Wine Glasses on Etsy.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Duchess Of Hastings Sweatshirt To Remind You Of Your Man

Rege-Jean Page really brought the Duke of Hastings to life in Bridgerton, so it’s not surprising that everyone sort of wants to be his duchess. This shirt will remind you of just how lucky you are (in your head) to be the Duchess of Hastings and the bride of Simon.

Buy this Duchess of Hastings Sweatshirt on Etsy.

(Image credit: Etsy)

An Amazing Art Print Of Simon And Daphne

Out of everything on this list, I have to admit that this is one of my favorites. Daphne and Simon, while a bit of a mess at first, had a genuine love story that turned into something sweet, and one of their cutest moments was their near-hand touch when they were pretending, which showed their chemistry. This art of their hands almost touching is perfect for fans of Bridgerton, but is also just a great piece to have around the house in general that anyone could enjoy, from its simplicity and beautiful design.

Buy this Daphne and Simon Art on Etsy.

(Image credit: Amazon)

A Tea Set To Sip Tea While Discussing Lady Whistledown’s Tea

If you’re going to be listening to Lady Whistledown’s tea, you need a tea set to do so. I know I already put a mug on this list but this is for all the tea, and while it's not directly connected to Bridgerton, it may be a great gift for a fan of the series. Coming in three different colors, there are plenty of options for you to pick from if you’re craving the ability to make your own tea and spill some at the same time.

Buy this English Tea Set on Amazon.

(Image credit: Etsy)

This Replica Of Lady Whistledown’s Papers

Now this is a cool find. Lastly, we have this awesome replica of Lady Whistledown’s official newsletter papers.

As someone who collects replicas herself from fantasy movies like Harry Potter, it’s always so cool to find something that closely resembles something you love, and this is surely one of those. You could keep it in your nightstand, on your desk, frame it, or anything you want, but if you’re a fan of this newsletter, this is certainly the piece to get.

Buy this Replica of Lady Whistledown’s Papers on Etsy.

While we all wait for Bridgerton Season 2 , at least we have the ability to buy some great gifts not only for yourself, but for the Bridgerton fan in your life.

