The Best Jennifer Garner Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

One of my ultimate comfort movies from when I was a little girl was 13 Going On 30, and the star of that movie, Jennifer Garner, went on to have quite the career after her appearance in the beloved movie (though she was already well-known in the industry before), and her famous appearance in the movie still holds up today .

From her guest appearances in shows such as Felicity to her big-time roles in other movies, like Love, Simon, we have the best Jennifer Garner movies and TV shows that are streaming, and that you should check out.

Felicity (1998)

This popular show about college students had Garner on it for a few guest spots. Felicity tells the story of a young woman who follows her high school crush to college, but when things don't turn out exactly like she thought they would, it’s up to her to live her best life.

Jennifer Garner wasn’t on the show super often, but her role as Hannah Bibb was featured in some of the best episodes of the series, and an important character from the past of Noel Crane. Felicity, in general, is such a great series that everyone should watch if they’re into shows that focus on schools , and the cast is great, too.

Stream Felicity on Hulu.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

In one of the best Leonardo DiCaprio films , Catch Me If You Can tells the story of a cat and mouse game between a lawbreaker who uses fake identities to make money and live day to day, and the agent that’s constantly after him.

Jennifer Garner wasn’t in the film for long, but her scene with DiCaprio is one of the few of the movie that I remember vividly. She plays a call girl who has a fun night with DiCaprio’s character, and I wish that she had been in the movie for longer, as I really liked her interactions with him. But, I suppose that him ending up with someone else is fine as well.

Rent Catch Me If You Can on Amazon.

13 Going On 30 (2004)

In this hilarious romantic comedy, 13 Going On 30 tells the story of a young girl who wishes that her life was different, specifically, to be thirty, flirty and thriving. That wish ends up making her dreams come true, as she wakes up in a 30-year-old-woman’s body, realizing it’s her future self.

Like I said in the intro, I’ve always loved this movie. There’s something so sweet about it and Jennifer Garner as the lead was the perfect choice, as she perfectly acts like a thirteen year old stuck in the body of a thirty year old. She and Mark Ruffalo are also couple goals. If you like 13 Going on 30, be sure to check out some other movies that are like it in many ways.

Stream 13 Going on 30 on HBO Max.

Rent 13 Going on 30 on Amazon.

Juno (2007)

In this coming of age film, Juno tells the story of a young woman who wants to experience sex, so, she ends up getting her best friend involved. She gets pregnant, and now has to deal with the repercussions.

Jennifer Garner portrayed Vanessa, the potential adoptive mother of Juno’s baby, and just watching this film makes me cry every time. I know it’s not really supposed to, considering the movie is also a comedy, but the way in which Garner shows the desperateness of a woman who simply wants to have a child and will do anything to prove that she’s worth that spoke volumes to me. It was a great performance from Garner, and one that deserved far more praise than she got.

Stream Juno on Starz.

Rent Juno on Amazon.

Alias (2001-2006)

If you’re looking for a great spy show, check out Alias, where Garner starred for several years. This show follows Sidney Bristow, a young woman who was recruited by the C.I.A. and is acting as a double agent. But, when her secretive work begins to be exposed to the ones she loves, her life turns upside down.

Alias was such a great show, and Jennifer Garner really got to show off her acting skills in every episode, making Sidney not only a badass character but a relatable one, as well. The whole Alias cast is so talented, but Garner takes the cake as the best out of everyone here. The cast actually reunited in 2021 and everyone looked so different - but if I’m being honest, I just want an Alias reboot.

Stream Alias on Amazon Prime.

Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past (2009)

If you’re looking for another fun romantic comedy, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past is a great one to check out. Starring Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner, this funny movie is the story of a photographer who is the worst womanizer of them all. When he attends his brother’s funeral, however, he ends up getting haunted by the ghosts of all his past girlfriends, taking him on a crazy adventure.

I’ve always really liked Garner’s portrayal of Jenny Perotti in Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, one of the few women he genuinely loved, and I think both McConaughey and Garner did a wonderful job as a couple who have been through hell and back, but in the end, all they want is each other. It’s definitely one of Garner’s best performances in a romantic comedy. The same goes for McConaughey - even if he doesn’t do romantic comedies anymore , I can still look back and enjoy them now.

Stream Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past on Netflix.

Rent Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past on Amazon.

Wakefield (2016)

Next up, we have the smaller film, Wakefield, starring Jennifer Garner and Bryan Cranston. In this comedy-drama, a couple who is having a mid-life crisis ends up going through an even bigger problem when the husband suddenly vanishes - but truth be told, he’s not far. He’s in the attic, watching them everyday.

I know that this film is smaller than many of her more mainstream ones, but I’ve always had a special place in my heart for Wakefield. Garner’s performance as Diana Wakefield, which is mostly seen through the eyes of another character, is stellar and deserved to get more praise. The movie itself is a great commentary on how people imagine things to be when they aren’t anywhere close to the truth, and inevitably, the real truth will come out.

Stream Wakefield through AMC+ on Amazon Prime.

Rent Wakefield on Apple TV.

Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

This Academy Award-winning film is a must-see. In Dallas Buyers Club, we see the story of Ron Woodroof, a man who works as an electrician and is facing one of the biggest battles of his life - getting diagnosed as HIV-positive back in 1986 - and the tale of how his treatment led to the treatments that would be used down the line.

Jennifer Garner plays Dr. Eve Saks, the main doctor who works with AIDS patients and treats Woodroff, and I have to say, I think this is one of her best acting performances so far. A reunion of her and McConaughy was long overdo and seeing the two of them act together is always a breath of fresh air, as their chemistry on screen is top-tier.

Rent Dallas Buyers Club on Amazon.

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day (2014)

Based on the children’s book of the same name, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day follows the titular boy, as he has a disastrous day and wonders if maybe just the bad stuff happens to him. But, it turns out that his whole family is experiencing a bad day of their own.

Jennifer Garner plays Alexander's mother in the movie, and I’ve always really loved her performance in this film, specifically for the relationship she has with her son. It’s one of those films where you sit down and watch it just to make yourself smile, as she has some of the best advice for her little boy. And, the main premise of the movie is that everyone has bad days, so keep your chin up. What a great message to teach to kids.

Stream Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day on Disney+.

Rent Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day on Amazon.

Love, Simon (2018)

Next up, we have Love, Simon. This romantic comedy is all about Simon Spier, a young man in high school who hasn’t told anyone that he’s gay. However, when he starts to fall for an anonymous guy that he has met online, and someone threatens to expose his sexuality at school as blackmail, everything begins to change.

You just have to love Love, Simon. Jennifer Garner plays Simon’s mother and, ugh, she’s just the best. Jennifer Garner’s character in this movie is the mother we all need. She’s accepting, loving, and only wants to be there for her son, and it’s a character that we can all adore. Love, Simon was such a success that it ended up getting a great spinoff on Hulu called Love, Victor, that you need to check out.

Stream Love, Simon on Hulu.

Rent Love, Simon on Amazon.

Danny Collins (2015)

Last but not least, we have Danny Collins. Starring Al Pacino, this small comedy-drama tells the story of an old rocker who wants to change his ways after his manager discovers an old letter from John Lennon. Once he reads it, he sets off on a journey to reconnect with his family after several years.

While it’s not the best known film, Danny Collins is a great movie and Jennifer Garner is fantastic in it, portraying Samantha, the wife of Danny's son, Tom. I especially love the moments between Samantha and Danny in the movie, as it’s always hilarious to see a father try to connect with the significant others of his children. If you haven’t seen the film, be sure to check it out now.

Stream Danny Collins on HBO Max.

Rent Danny Collins on Amazon.

Jennifer Garner is such a force in Hollywood and I’m sure that over time, she’s only going to succeed more and more and come out with even greater projects. Until then, you can re-watch some of her best roles.