'Consider It Deactivated' The Boys' Erin Moriarty Explains Why She's Leaving Social Media After Calling Out Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Claims

As the public gets excited for Season 4 of The Boys , because the beloved Prime Video series is expected to return this year, one of its stars, Erin Moriarty, is dealing with backlash surrounding allegations made by Megyn Kelly about her getting plastic surgery. After the former Fox News anchor condemned the actress for allegedly getting plastic surgery, Moriarty took to Instagram to fire back and explain why those claims were false and why she’s decided to leave social media.

What Megyn Kelly Said About Erin Moriarty

During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show , the former Fox News anchor spoke at length about plastic surgery and the negatives she believes come of it. She said:

There’s this gal who starred in both of those, her name is Erin Moriarty, and she’s 29 years old, and she’s a beautiful actress. But, she’s decided to completely change her face.

She then showed a photo of Moriarty that she claimed was “relatively recent,” and then another photo saying the actress had “Kim Kardashian lips,” “made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now” and claimed that she had “cheek implants.” Kelly went on to say that she sees plastic surgery as a sign of “mental illness” and “extremely upsetting.” The video is 11 minutes long, and it features the anchor speaking at length about her disdain for plastic surgery.

Now, The Boys cast member has responded, slamming Kelly’s claims, and explaining why she will be leaving social media.

How Erin Moriarty Responded And Why She’s Leaving Social Media

After hearing about the comments Megyn Kelly made about her, Erin Moriarty took to social media to directly call her out. She made it clear that the allegations against her are false, and she said that everything that’s happened has made her decide to leave social media. She wrote, in part, on Instagram:

To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner – to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified. Megyn used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE (I’m about to turn 30) as an example (maybe do some research that would take 30 seconds). How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeking people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling.

Moriarty then went on to write about the second photo Kelly showed, and explained how she’s wearing makeup, and did not have surgery. She also addressed other negative comments:

I got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me. I came running to those girls and I showed up in tears after what had happened that day and I left feeling better simply because I felt like they had reduced my lack of sleep and worked their magic wands. I saw the comments, scathing enough to just turn my comments off. But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news.

This in-depth statement ended with Moriarty further condemning Kelly’s comments, and explaining why she will be leaving social media. The actress posted:

The only reason I have not deactivated my account is because I will be leaving this here. Otherwise, consider it deactivated. I will not have access to it for an extensive if not permanent break.

The actress said she wanted to use social media to connect with fans, however, this situation has left her “horrified.” Moriarty continued:

And I am horrified by the reaction, the reductive assumptions, and the aforementioned video that is a primary example of such harassment. It’s broken my heart. You’ve broken my heart. You’ve lsot the privilege of this account. So, you can believe whatever you want. But there’s no excuse for these horrific allegations, the verbal abuse that I have had to delete, and genuinely false information that is being used to perpetuate a message that is exhibitionist feminism.

The statement is detailed, and Erin Moriarty made her frustration and sadness about the whole thing clear.

As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.