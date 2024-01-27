'Consider It Deactivated' The Boys' Erin Moriarty Explains Why She's Leaving Social Media After Calling Out Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Claims
As the public gets excited for Season 4 of The Boys, because the beloved Prime Video series is expected to return this year, one of its stars, Erin Moriarty, is dealing with backlash surrounding allegations made by Megyn Kelly about her getting plastic surgery. After the former Fox News anchor condemned the actress for allegedly getting plastic surgery, Moriarty took to Instagram to fire back and explain why those claims were false and why she’s decided to leave social media.
What Megyn Kelly Said About Erin Moriarty
During an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News anchor spoke at length about plastic surgery and the negatives she believes come of it. She said:
She then showed a photo of Moriarty that she claimed was “relatively recent,” and then another photo saying the actress had “Kim Kardashian lips,” “made her nose so skinny it looks like a pencil now” and claimed that she had “cheek implants.” Kelly went on to say that she sees plastic surgery as a sign of “mental illness” and “extremely upsetting.” The video is 11 minutes long, and it features the anchor speaking at length about her disdain for plastic surgery.
Now, The Boys cast member has responded, slamming Kelly’s claims, and explaining why she will be leaving social media.
How Erin Moriarty Responded And Why She’s Leaving Social Media
After hearing about the comments Megyn Kelly made about her, Erin Moriarty took to social media to directly call her out. She made it clear that the allegations against her are false, and she said that everything that’s happened has made her decide to leave social media. She wrote, in part, on Instagram:
Moriarty then went on to write about the second photo Kelly showed, and explained how she’s wearing makeup, and did not have surgery. She also addressed other negative comments:
This in-depth statement ended with Moriarty further condemning Kelly’s comments, and explaining why she will be leaving social media. The actress posted:
The actress said she wanted to use social media to connect with fans, however, this situation has left her “horrified.” Moriarty continued:
The statement is detailed, and Erin Moriarty made her frustration and sadness about the whole thing clear.
As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
If you want to see Erin Moriarty in her latest project, Season 4 of The Boys – which dropped its first trailer in December – is expected to premiere on the 2024 TV schedule, and it will be available with an Amazon Prime subscription.
