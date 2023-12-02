The Boys Season 4 Teaser Gives First Look At Jeffrey Dean Morgan's New Character And Homelander Being Even Scarier Than Usual, And I Can't Wait

The Boys are back in town! After waiting for what feels like an eternity, Season 4 is finally on its way, and it's as funny, super, gross and action-packed as you'd expect it to be. Along with all the drama continuing on from Season 3, we're getting new characters and storylines as the first teaser revealed, and I can't wait for! So, let's break down Homelander's scary descent into even more madness, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's introduction to the Prime Video superhero show and more, because there's a lot to be excited about when it comes to Season 4 of The Boys .

Along with Dean Morgan (who we’ll discuss soon), there are many other new characters featured in the Season 4 teaser trailer, including the previously announced Sister Sage and Firecracker, who are new members of The Seven. The video also builds on the end of The Boys spinoff Gen V , which featured a Homelander cameo that seemed to allude to him being even madder than normal, which is actually terrifying.

Read About What We Want To See Next On The Boys (Image credit: Amazon Prime) The Boys: 10 Big Questions We Really Hope Season 4 Answers

As the trailer above shows, The Boys seems to pick up where it left off in Season 3 after Homelander and Ryan left together. While I didn't think Antony Starr's insane supe couldn't get madder, it seems like he has – I mean, did you see that shot of him covered in blood? – and I don't think we're ready for what's coming.

Adding to the excitement we also saw hints at what our favorite characters are up to, including Hughie and Starlight, who seem to be creating a campaign against The Seven.

However, I’m most excited about the new character we were introduced to played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It seems like his character is connected to Butcher, who is down because he only has a few months to live and he lost Ryan at the end of The Boys’ third season. It looks like the two might be working with The Boys to continue their quest to take down Vought. Based on the bro-high-five shared between Butcher and Dean Morgan, it seems like they’re close, but it’s unclear how exactly they’re connected.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

While it looks like Karl Urban and Dean Morgan’s characters are happy to see each other, I assume the reason Butcher has sought out this new guy is for help, because as the season’s synopsis explained “the world is on the brink.”

According to the synopsis, Season 4 will follow Victoria Neuman’s campaign for president, remember she’s supe who can make peoples’ heads explode, and the nation seems more polarized than ever before. With this as the backdrop for what was already bound to be an explosive season, I think it’s safe to say we’re in for a wild ride, and I can’t wait for all the action, drama, superpowers and dark comedy we’ve come to know and love from The Boys.