‘I’ll Never Get Over It!’ The Boys Fans Are Having Dramatic Reactions To Frenchie And Kimiko After Season 4 Finale

Spoiler alert! This story contains major spoilers for The Boys Season 4 finale “Assassination Run,” which dropped July 18. Stream it on Amazon’s Prime Video — one of the best streaming services — if you’re not caught up.

The Boys Season 4 wrapped up on some wild twists — amongst the biggest of which were Ashley’s drastic actions and that mid-credit sequence — with Homelander acting as the de facto president after martial law was declared on anyone with anti-Supe sentiments. However, before everything went completely to hell, one long-building story between Frenchie and Kimiko was paid off when the two finally declared their feelings and kissed. Fans who had been waiting for this moment were only temporarily placated, however, because what came next ripped them in half like Victoria Neuman. The social media response is pretty dramatic.

Tomer Capone’s Frenchie and Karen Fukuhara’s Kimiko have been in something of a “will they, won’t they” situation from the beginning, but this season of The Boys especially seemed to ramp up the stakes as they each were forced to confront their traumatic pasts. After basically friend-zoning him early in the season, Kimiko refused to let Frenchie push her away when he was at his lowest, and ultimately “Assassination Run” gave us this moment, captioned perfectly by one X (Twitter) user:

Kimiko had encouraged Frenchie to pursue things with Colin (Elliot Knight), but that relationship was doomed from the start, due to Frenchie’s past and the fact that he had slaughtered Colin’s entire family. In the season finale, Kimiko admitted that she had only pushed him away because she thought he deserved someone better than her. Frenchie responded:

Mon coeur. There is no one better than you.

I have to admit, while I don’t tune into The Boys for the romance — this is, after all, the series that has Sister Sage lobotomizing herself to sleep with The Deep, MM getting taken out by Love Sausage’s Stretch Armstrong penis and a clone pleasuring himself human-centipede style — but every time Frenchie refers to Kimiko as “mon coeur,” my own coeur skips a little bit.

It was clear that many fans of The Boys had been waiting for this moment between the characters, given reactions like this one :

The way Kimiko got on her toes to kiss Frenchie, the way she was the one to initiate the kiss, the way she started looking sad because she thought he wasn’t feeling the same way, AND THE WAY HE BROUGHT HER CLOSER TO HIM!! I’ll never get over it! #TheBoysFinale #Kimchie #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/VvvejVKrYHJuly 18, 2024

Of course that happiness was short-lived, because with Homelander and the Supes targeting the Boys, it was inevitable that the two would be separated. The Boys proceeded to twist the knife one more time, too, as this fan pointed out :

SPOILERSKimiko&Frenchie are THAT straight couple I would die for. Cuz what do you mean after all this years the only thing that made Kimiko speak again is Frenchie being taken away from her#theboysseason4 #theboys #TheBoysFinale pic.twitter.com/MdiGXXqQB6July 18, 2024

Yes, Kimiko, who explained the traumatic beginnings to her muteness this season, uttered her first words, screaming, “No!” as Frenchie — under the spell of Gen V’s Cate (Maddie Phillips) — was led away. The Boys viewers were not OK.

so kimiko and frenchie finally get together, and she finally speaks and it’s down in the most heart wrenching way of her screaming out to him…i quit #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/0w8Miy8loGJuly 18, 2024

Of course there were some fans who would have preferred the characters to maintain their platonic relationship. Frenchie and Kimiko had previously established their love for each other as more than romantic, saying they were each other’s family. However you felt about the shift in the relationship, some like this fan didn’t appreciate it being taken away so quickly.

Frenchie and Kimiko #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/NS5mpBxfkSJuly 18, 2024

Those Gen V Supes proved their strength, with Asa Germann’s Sam being able to overpower Kimiko, and Cate’s powers being so strong that not even the sound of Kimiko’s voice could break Frenchie’s trance. It was so much for fans to take in, with another posting:

The fact that Kimiko finally spoke after years only to scream "NO" as they took Frenchie away from her is beyond heartbreaking. #TheBoysFinale #TheBoys pic.twitter.com/y5HyGf7xZ1July 18, 2024