The Boys Is Bringing Another Supernatural Vet Into The Mix For Season 4 Following Jensen Ackles' Celebrated Run

Season 4 of The Boys is still quite some time away, but new details are constantly emerging about what the upcoming season of the raunchy superhero series will consist of. Following Supernatural star Jensen Ackles joining the mix as Soldier Boy last season on The Boys, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining the cast for Season 4. Now, another Supernatural alum has been cast, and it’s about to get a lot more God-like in a different way.

Another round of castings have been announced for the fourth season of the Amazon Prime series with a very familiar face among it. Rob Benedict, who is known by the Supernatural family as Chuck/God, is joining The Boys, according to Variety. This marks the latest SPN reunion on the superhero show, which is created by Eric Kripke, who also created Supernatural and served as showrunner for the first five seasons. Rob Benedict’s role in The Boys is being kept under wraps, so it’s hard to tell just who or what he’ll play and whether or not he will be against The Seven or for.

along with Benedict, Rosemarie Dewitt has joined the cast as Hughie’s mom alongside Elliot Knight in an undisclosed role. With things being kept tight-lipped about multiple roles, it’s a question of how big these new characters will be and what it means for the series.

Although Benedict is mostly known for being the big bad on Supernatural, he has appeared on other shows such as Lucifer, NCIS: New Orleans, Law & Order: LA, The Mentalist, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also had a web series with Supernatural costar Richard Speight Jr. called The Kings of Con, which is now a podcast. The two host another podcast as well, a Supernatural rewatch called Supernatural Then and Now. When he’s not acting or hosting, he’s in the band Louden Swain, which has put out more than a few albums.

While he will be appearing on The Boys, Rob Benedict previously expressed interest in a Supernatural reunion on The Winchesters. He and Richard Speight Jr. both shared their hopes of reprising their beloved roles on the prequel series, but that has yet to come to fruition, but at least there will be a reunion of some sort on The Boys. Plus, he and the rest of the SPN cast have been busy since The CW series came to an end after 15 years, so it’s only just a matter of time before a full-fledged reunion and reprisal happens.

A premiere date has not been announced for Season 4 of The Boys, but in the meantime, stream all three seasons on Amazon Prime with a subscription. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what to look forward to in the new year.