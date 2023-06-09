The Crowded Room Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

When it comes to Apple TV+, the platform is known to have plenty of awesome TV shows and miniseries that have become huge hits. We could talk about the major success of Ted Lasso , or maybe other shows such as Five Days at Memorial, but today, we’re going to talk about its latest addition, The Crowded Room.

The miniseries is a psychological thriller that takes place in New York City. Featuring stars such as Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and more, The Crowded Room cast is filled to the brim with actors that you’ve surely seen before. Here is why you're likely to recognize them

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Tom Holland (Danny Sullivan)

Starting this list off strong is Tom Holland, who is the male lead for The Crowded Room, playing Danny Sullivan. Holland has been in the industry for years, but most recently he’s gained fame for his role as Peter Parker , otherwise known as Spider-Man, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has starred in three films and appeared in a few others.

Besides that, Holland has also appeared in a variety of movies, including the v ideo game movie adaptation , Uncharted, Cherry, The Devil All The Time, The Impossible, How I Live Now, In The Heart of the Sea and more. He also had a leading voice role in the Pixar film , Onward, back in 2020.

He's also had some time in television, including guest roles on TV shows, but he also had a role on Wolf Hall back in 2015, so it’s great to see him back on television.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Amanda Seyfried (Rya Goodwin)

Next up is Amanda Seyfried, who plays the female lead, Rya Goodwin. Seyfriend has been in movies for years. She had her big-screen debut with the comedy classic, Mean Girls, and continued to appear in many others, such as Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Les Miserables, The Last Word, Ted 2, The Big Wedding, The Art of Racing in the Rain, Things Heard and Seen, Dear John, Gone, Mank and many more.

Seyfried has also had plenty of experience in television. She had a major recurring role on the popular teen drama , Veronica Mars, as well as a main role on Big Love. In 2022, she had the leading role on The Dropout, which garnered her a Primetime Emmy nomination.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Emmy Rossum (Candy Sullivan)

Moving on, we take a look at Emmy Rossum, who plays Candy Sullivan. Rossum is sort of television royalty in my eyes, because she portrayed Fiona Gallagher on the popular Showtime series , Shameless, for nine seasons.

Other than that, she was also the main star of Angelyne on Peacock and guest appeared on many other shows. Rossum has also had a pretty big film career, appearing in movies such as Mystic River, The Day After Tomorrow, Comet, The Phantom of the Opera, Beautiful Creatures, A Futile And Stupid Gesture and more.

With her appearance in The Crowded Room, she only continues to build an impressive resume showing off just how truly talented she is, and I can’t wait to see what she does next.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Sasha Lane (Ariana)

Sasha Lane portrays Ariana, and the young actress has been on a roll with her films lately. Some of her biggest roles have been in Hearts Beat Loud, After Everything, the 2019 adaptation of Hellboy, How to Blow Up a Pipeline and Daniel Isn’t Real.

Lane also had a pretty prominent role in Loki (which is getting a second season soon ) as Hunter C-20. She was also in the show, Amazing Stories, as well as Conversations with Friends and Utopia.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Will Chase (Martin)

Next up is Will Chase, who plays Martin. Some of the movies that you might have seen him in before include Shaft, Everyday People, A Warrior’s Tale, and After the Wedding, but television is where Chase really shines.

He had a main role on Nashville, as well as in Dopesick, and recurring roles on Smash and Impulse, among many other guest appearances on shows such as Blue Bloods, Pan Am, and more.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Lior Raz (Yitzhak)

The next cast member we’re tackling is Lior Raz, who plays Yitzhak in The Crowded Room. The actor has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows. Some of his most known roles are in films like Mabul, Policeman, Mary Magdalene, Operation Finale, and 6 Underground.

In terms of television, Raz has appeared in main roles in Faude, Hit & Run, and Prime Minister’s Children.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Jason Isaacs (Jack Lamb)

Jason Issacs plays Jack Lamb in The Crowded Room, and this is an actor who has been in the business for some time. Many know him the most from the Harry Potter franchise , where he played Lucius Malfoy, but Issacs has been in many other movies. Some of his best roles are in films like The Patriot, Peter Pan, Abduction, Green Zone, The Death of Stalin, Fury, Nine Lives, Green Zone, Black Hawk Down, Look Away, and 2022’s Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

Issacs has also had some time in television as well, with a main role in Capital City, as well as on Brotherhood, Star Trek: Discovery, and Good Sam. He also had voice roles in the popular animated cartoon, Avatar: The Last Airbender as General Zhao, and in Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, which was sadly cancelled after one season .

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Christopher Abbott (Stan)

Moving on, we take a look at Christopher Abbott, who plays Stan. In terms of movies, he’s appeared in films such as Art Machine, James White, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, The Sleepwalker, It Comes At Night, The World to Come, The Forgiven, First Man, Sanctuary and more, and he is also going to be in the upcoming Kraven the Hunter movie .

Abbott has also appeared in a few television shows. These include a main role in The Sinner, a recurring role on Girls, and a guest role on the popular Hulu show , Ramy.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Thomas Sadoski (Matty Dunne)

Last but not least, we focused on Thomas Sadoski, who plays Matty Dunne. Sadoski did a lot of work in theatre prior to his career in movies and television, but he has appeared in films such as 20 Beats, Company K, The Mimic, Happy Hour, Winter Solstice, Devotion and more. He also appeared in the first two John Wick movies .

Sadoski also had a recurring role on As The World Turns, and main roles on Life in Pieces, Tommy, and The Slap.

With such a great cast, it’s not surprising that they’ve done so much in the world of movies and television. And now you just might have found a new favorite show or film to watch – after binging The Crowded Room, of course.