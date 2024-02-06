The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace’s EP Shares Thoughts On Ellen Pompeo’s Upcoming Hulu Series And Gives Update On Season 3
Will Natalia's story continue on Max?
Grey’s Anatomy fans were shocked in 2022 to find out that Ellen Pompeo was taking a step back as Meredith Grey in order to executive produce and star in a Hulu limited series based on the real-life case of Kristine and Michael Barnett and their adopted daughter Natalia. Since then, two seasons of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace have aired on Investigation Discovery, and its EP Shannon Evangelista recently revealed her thoughts on Pompeo’s upcoming project, as well as whether or not her show will continue for Season 3.
Head Of Docuseries Comments On Ellen Pompeo’s Role As Kristine Barnett
The story of Natalia Grace and her adoptive parents is certainly a curious one, full of conflicting stories and allegations of abuse. Kristine and Michael Barnett adopted Natalia, a 6-year-old with dwarfism, from Ukraine in 2010 but abandoned her two years later, claiming that she was an adult posing as a child. Ellen Pompeo is set to portray Kristine — who did not participate in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace — in the as-yet-untitled Orphan project for Hulu. Shannon Evangelista spoke about the casting choice and what makes this story one worth exploring further, telling Variety:
The EP seems to approve of the Grey’s Anatomy star playing Kristine Barnett, who is painted in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace as a “monster” by her ex-husband Michael, as well as Natalia, who were both interviewed extensively for the docuseries. But as Shannon Evangelista said, new twists continued to emerge in real time during production of the series, leading to questions about if the show will receive a third season.
Will The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace Return For Season 3?
The first season of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace comprised interviews with Michael Barnett, his oldest son Jacob and several case workers and law enforcement officials who were involved in the investigation into whether or not the Barnett’s had abused and/or abandoned their adopted daughter. Season 2, Natalia Speaks, featured Natalia Grace herself, including an emotional (and bizarre) reunion between her and Michael.
The story at first appeared to have as happy an ending as you could hope for, with Natalia saying she forgave Michael for the cruelty she suffered in her childhood and then celebrating her legal adoption by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, who had taken her in after the Barnetts left her. However, a title card at the end of the finale revealed that six months later, the Mans had called producers, saying, “something is not right with Natalia,” and they were “done with her.” The final shot held the ominous words, “Natalia’s story will continue.” So will there be a The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3? According to Shannon Evangelista:
That’s somewhat of a disappointing update for those of us who have made it this far into Natalia’s story. While we wait to see what else, if anything, will come from this docuseries, you can watch the first two seasons of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace with a Max subscription, and we’ll also be keeping an eye out for news on Ellen Pompeo’s project. To see what series are premiering soon, you can check out our 2024 TV schedule.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Megan Behnke
By Ryan LaBee
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest