The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace’s EP Shares Thoughts On Ellen Pompeo’s Upcoming Hulu Series And Gives Update On Season 3

Grey’s Anatomy fans were shocked in 2022 to find out that Ellen Pompeo was taking a step back as Meredith Grey in order to executive produce and star in a Hulu limited series based on the real-life case of Kristine and Michael Barnett and their adopted daughter Natalia. Since then, two seasons of the docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace have aired on Investigation Discovery, and its EP Shannon Evangelista recently revealed her thoughts on Pompeo’s upcoming project, as well as whether or not her show will continue for Season 3.

The story of Natalia Grace and her adoptive parents is certainly a curious one, full of conflicting stories and allegations of abuse. Kristine and Michael Barnett adopted Natalia, a 6-year-old with dwarfism, from Ukraine in 2010 but abandoned her two years later, claiming that she was an adult posing as a child. Ellen Pompeo is set to portray Kristine — who did not participate in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace — in the as-yet-untitled Orphan project for Hulu. Shannon Evangelista spoke about the casting choice and what makes this story one worth exploring further, telling Variety:

This story’s real-life events are undeniably fascinating and leave viewers wondering, ‘Did this really happen?’ With narrators presenting conflicting accounts, the truth remains elusive. Just when you think you’ve gasped it, a new twist emerges, sending you down a different path. This captivating journey keeps audiences enthralled as they join the search for answers. I can’t wait to see the Hulu adaptation, and I believe Ellen Pompeo’s talent will perfectly capture the complexity of this character.

The EP seems to approve of the Grey’s Anatomy star playing Kristine Barnett, who is painted in The Curious Case of Natalia Grace as a “monster” by her ex-husband Michael, as well as Natalia, who were both interviewed extensively for the docuseries. But as Shannon Evangelista said, new twists continued to emerge in real time during production of the series, leading to questions about if the show will receive a third season.

Will The Curious Case Of Natalia Grace Return For Season 3?

The first season of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace comprised interviews with Michael Barnett, his oldest son Jacob and several case workers and law enforcement officials who were involved in the investigation into whether or not the Barnett’s had abused and/or abandoned their adopted daughter. Season 2, Natalia Speaks, featured Natalia Grace herself, including an emotional (and bizarre) reunion between her and Michael.

The story at first appeared to have as happy an ending as you could hope for, with Natalia saying she forgave Michael for the cruelty she suffered in her childhood and then celebrating her legal adoption by Antwon and Cynthia Mans, who had taken her in after the Barnetts left her. However, a title card at the end of the finale revealed that six months later, the Mans had called producers, saying, “something is not right with Natalia,” and they were “done with her.” The final shot held the ominous words, “Natalia’s story will continue.” So will there be a The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3? According to Shannon Evangelista:

[There’s] nothing to report at this time.