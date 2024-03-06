Anne Hathaway And Nicholas Galitzine Continue The Rom-Com Trend With Amazon's The Idea Of You Trailer

As Anyone But You recently showed the world, the rom-com is trending with audiences once again. So it's time for other players on the 2024 movie schedule and beyond to get in the game. Luckily Amazon is jumping in sooner rather than later, as rom-com royals Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway are teaming up to get cozy in the streamer’s latest genre offering, The Idea of You.

Based on author Robinne Lee’s book of the same name, the film shows what happens when art gallery owner Solène (Anne Hathaway) accidentally meets boy band singer Hayes (Nicholas Galitzine) at Coachella. One chance encounter is all it takes to send these lovebirds up in the air together, and as you can see, it’s the stuff that rom-coms of the past and present are made of.

What we know about The Idea of You basically boils down to a simple concept. If Notting Hill and the After movies had a baby, then the story of Hayes and Solène would be that fully grown person, ready for its meet-cute moment. And oh baby, doesn’t it look adorable?

We really need to talk about how The Idea of You has assembled an Avengers style team to make this perfect mashup a reality. Director Michael Showalter continues to prove himself a veteran director of this format. as previous works such as The Big Sick, The Lovebirds, and even the somber drama Spoiler Alert have all been a credit to his skills with romantic stories.

Not to mention Nicholas Galitzine’s Red, White & Royal Blue role did help spur on the rom-com revolution, as another Amazon Prime original in 2023. Put all of these factors together with Anne Hathaway’s storied resume of rom-coms like The Princess Diaries and The Devil Wears Prada, and you’ve got a formula that seems primed to work out rather marvelously.

But if you’re asking for my general opinion of when The Idea of You truly proved its rom-com credentials, it’s when Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar’s Annie Mumolo popped up. As a co-writer and actor in both that 2021 laugh riot and the Academy Award nominated easter egg factory Bridesmaids, seeing Ms. Mumolo arriving on the scene pushed this project over the top.

Yes readers, the rom-com is truly back, and The Idea of You has been waiting for this moment to make itself known. Fittingly enough, it'll begin to make music as the closing film of this year’s SXSW festival. So if you're in attendance this year, maybe you'll be able to hit it off with this movie earlier than the rest of us. I say that, because viewers at large will have to wait until May 2nd to see it, which is when the Prime Video exclusive will make its streaming debut.