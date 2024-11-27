After Mickey's Arrest, The Lincoln Lawyer's Showrunner Tells Us How She Envisions Season 4 Playing Out, And I Really Need This Show To Be Renewed

Spoilers for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 are ahead! If you are not caught up, you can stream it with a Netflix subscription .

I think we can all agree that the end of The Lincoln Lawyer’s third season was jaw-dropping. After winning their case, Mickey and his friends celebrated. However, that nice moment ended quickly when Manuel Garcia-Rulfo’s leading man was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. Now, he’ll be in prison, and after hearing the showrunner’s comments about what could happen next, I’m gonna need Netflix to greenlight this show for Season 4 ASAP.

After binge-watching the Netflix series , I spoke with The Lincoln Lawyer’s co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez about Season 3, and we really dug into the ending. While explaining that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo loved the plot twist of Mickey getting arrested, she also told me that the rest of the cast was “flabbergasted” and “blown away” by it. She then dived into what could happen next now that our leading man will be behind bars:

In a Season 4, what happens in my mind is that the whole family has to come together to save Mickey. So we're basically dealing with all hands on deck.

Rodriguez told me that if the show gets greenlit for Season 4, the next story will be based on Michael Connelly’s 2020 book The Law of Innocence. In that novel, Mickey gets arrested for a murder he didn’t commit, and he defends himself.

In the show, it seems obvious that Becki Newton's Lorna, Angus Sampson's Cisco and Jazz Raycole's Izzy will play a big part in Mickey finding a solution to his predicament. Along with them, Neve Campbell’s Maggie will play a big part too as she tries to help her ex-husband. To that point, I asked Rodriguez how Mickey’s loved ones will be impacted by his arrest, and she said:

And, you know, when that happens, sometimes people are so stressed out, they don't behave in the best ways… So it's a chance for us to show not cracks, but more like the stress and the pressure of something like this, where your boss and one of your best friends is fighting for their life, and what happens to all these people that love him and care about him and want to support him and want to prove his innocence? What happens to all those relationships under that much stress?

I realize that The Lincoln Lawyer just dropped on Netflix’s 2024 schedule , but I’m gonna need Season 4 as soon as possible. All these questions are so interesting, and this new challenge that’s ahead will stretch characters like Izzy, Lorna and Cisco to new lengths. While it will be a challenge for them, seeing Mickey's loved ones and colleagues struggle and problem-solve on such a personal case will make for a fantastic story.

Plus, in true Lincoln Lawyer fashion, the high stakes will make for intense and entertaining storylines that are also stressful, as the showrunner explained:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I would say that Season 4 is a very stressful season. You know what I mean? Like everything sort of is like piling on top of everyone, and it's like a time bomb emotionally for all our characters, you know?

Basically, what I took away from this is the stress next season will be amplified big time, and we’re not ready for it, and that’s thrilling.

The notion of Mickey not being on the outside defending a client is new and something we aren’t familiar with. His friends will be in the same boat, as their basically fearless leader is taken away from them.

I can’t wait to see how that impacts them, and how it changes their relationships with each other.

So, here’s hoping The Lincoln Lawyer gets renewed for Season 4, so we can see how Mickey and his loved ones prove his innocence and get him out of jail.