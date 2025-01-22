The Lincoln Lawyer Finally Got Renewed For Season 4, And There's One Relationship I Really Need To See Play Out In The New Episodes

After a few months of waiting, I’m pleased to report that one of Netflix’s most binge-able shows , The Lincoln Lawyer, has finally been renewed for Season 4! Now, considering how long we had to wait for this news, I’ve been thinking a lot about what could happen following Mickey’s arrest at the end of Season 3 , because it’s bound to be game-changing. So, with that in mind, there’s one relationship I really need them to focus on now that we know a senior season is coming, and that’s the one between Mickey and his daughter Hayley.

The Lincoln Lawyer Finally Got Renewed For Season 4

About three months after Season 3 premiered, The Lincoln Lawyer got renewed for Season 4. Netflix announced the news on January 21, confirming the new episodes and the fact that they will be based on Michael Connelly’s book The Law of Innocence.

Along with that, it was confirmed that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will return to play Mickey alongside the other regulars, including Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy) and Angus Sampson (Cisco).

Excitingly, Netflix’s announcement also confirmed that Neve Campbell would be back at Maggie for all ten episodes of Season 4! When I spoke to co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez (who will return to that role alongside Ted Humphrey) a few months ago, she told me the Scream star would play a big role in the new story. And that got me thinking: Will Hayley also be a pivotal character this season?

(Image credit: Cr. Lara Solanki/Netflix)

I Really Need This New Season To Focus On Mikey’s Relationship With His Daughter Hayley

When I interviewed Rodriguez, she told me that if The Lincoln Lawyer got a Season 4 , “the whole family [will have] to come together to save Mickey.” To recap, Mickey was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit after a body was found in his car, and he’ll be in prison (which Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is very excited about).

That "whole family" will obviously involve people like Lorna, Izzy, Cisco and Maggie. However, I also hope Hayley plays a big part in that. At the end of Season 3, she finally reconciled with her father after they spent the entire season basically estranged. During their sweet heart-to-heart, Hayley even revealed she wanted to pursue a career as a lawyer, like her parents, and it was emotional to see Mickey’s heartfelt reaction to that. All signs seemed to be pointing toward them getting closer again.

However, his arrest could change that. Will Hayley not be OK with it and get mad? Will she step in to try and help her dad? Either way, I think this relationship is vital and it’d be interesting to see how it evolves in Season 4 considering Mickey’s circumstances and his last conversation with Hayley.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, here’s hoping this happens, and Hayley gets more screen time!

Overall, though, I’m just grateful that The Lincoln Lawyer got renewed for Season 4, because I’m dying to see how they deal with Mickey’s latest challenge and how they adapt The Law of Innocence.