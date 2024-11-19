The Lincoln Lawyer’s Showrunner Tells Us Why Neve Campbell Could Play A Massive Part In Season 4’s Story

Spoilers for the end of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Netflix subscription .

As Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer aired on Netflix’s 2024 schedule , I was kind of surprised by the lack of Maggie this season. While she was there, for the most part, Mickey was living his own life while she lived hers, which makes sense. However, after the events of the latest finale, it seems logical that Neve Campbell’s character could play a much bigger role in Season 4 (if it’s greenlit). So, I asked the series' co-showrunner about it.

Over this last season of The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey didn’t spend much time with Maggie or his daughter. However, now that he’s been arrested, I couldn’t help but wonder how that will impact his relationship with his ex-wife going into Season 4. So, when I spoke with co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez after binge-watching the Netflix series , I asked her if we’d be seeing more of Neve Campbell in whatever comes next, and here’s what she had to say:

If we are lucky enough to get a Season 4, we are really excited to see what happens when Mickey is fighting for his innocence, and it makes total sense that Maggie would be rooting for him by his side. I don't want to give away too much, because I'll give away spoilers, that’s stuff that we've sort of already worked on.

As we all well know, Maggie McPherson is a prosecutor, so it makes sense that she’ll be involved in Mickey’s case now that he’s in prison .

We know that if Season 4 gets greenlit, it will be based on the book The Law of Innocence. That novel follows Mickey in prison after he’s arrested for a murder he did not commit. Based on Rodriguez’s comments and Maggie’s support of her ex-husband, I assume she’ll believe in Mickey’s innocence and do everything she can to protect him.

That theory was further emphasized in my mind when the co-showrunner finished her comments about Campbell’s character with the following:

She's pivotal. Let's just say that she's pivotal to his life and his defense in a Season 4.

Full disclosure, I haven’t read the books, so I don’t know the role Maggie plays in them. However, as Neve Campbell stan and a Maggie supporter, I’m hopeful that she’ll work from the inside to help prove Mickey’s innocence. It will also be interesting to see how this case impacts her job as a prosecutor.

Overall, it feels like Neve Campbell will have a lot to do in The Lincoln Lawyer if it gets picked up for a fourth season. So, here’s hoping it does and we get to see the Scream actress back on the small screen soon!