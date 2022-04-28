The Offer Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Paramount+ Godfather Series
By Heidi Venable published
The streaming drama chronicling The Godfather's development will be released April 28.
The Godfather is not only one of the greatest movies of the 1970s, but it's also in the annals of all-time greats. So many quotes from the 1972 Best Picture Oscar winner have made it into pop culture, and are repeated so regularly, one could start to forget where they all came from. The Offer, however, takes us exactly to that place. The upcoming Paramount+ drama explores the events surrounding the development and production of the iconic mob movie, as seen through the eyes of mega-producer Albert S. Ruddy. Critics were able to screen the 10-episode limited series ahead of its April 28 release, and the reviews are in
The series is a star-studded affair, with Miles Teller as producer Albert S. Ruddy, Dan Fogler as director Francis Ford Coppola, Grey’s Anatomy vet Justin Chambers as actor Marlon Brando, and Anthony Ippolito as Al Pacino, as well as a number of other stars, including Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks, Matthew Goode and Juno Temple. So what did the critics have to say about the story behind the story?
Let’s dive right in, starting with Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence, who warns viewers the series isn't a factual retelling of the movie’s development, but rather the experience through Albert S. Ruddy’s point of view. She says Justin Chambers and Anthony Ippolito deliver, and that Matthew Goode is Emmy-worthy as Robert Evans, but that the show doesn't completely justify its own existence:
Other critics are far less forgiving, including Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist, who grades the series a C-. He calls The Offer self-serving and more like “Godfather dress-up cosplay” with nothing to say:
Matt Roush of TV Insider says The Offer is a series he could take or leave, but he agrees with other critics who praise the portrayals of Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and Robert Evans — the critic says he’d watch a whole series about Matthew Goode’s character. He is also in line with others in saying that MIles Teller and Colin Hanks are among those who miss the mark:
John Townsend of Slant rates the series 2.5 out of 4 stars, and while he has more good things to share than many others, he also believes the show bombards viewers with puffed-up egos, and that it sometimes seems overdramatized for effect:
Richard Trenholm of CNET recognizes The Offer’s faults, but he says it’s a treat for cinephiles. The details of the story are fascinating, he says, but there were opportunities to make the series a little shorter:
The critics definitely were able to find some flaws in The Offer, which is possibly to be expected when it’s naturally being held up against what is considered one of the best movies ever. And it seems like this bit from THR's Daniel Feinberg encapsulates that feeling as poetically as seemingly anything said in the show itself:
On Rotten Tomatoes, 15 critics rated the Paramount+ series as of this writing, giving it a score of 47%, with an average rating of 5.9 out of 10. Certainly not the worst, given how some opinions were skewed, but clearly not on par with anything from Francis Ford Coppola's '70s era.
If you’d like to give The Offer a whirl, the first three episodes will be available for streaming with a Paramount+ subscription on Thursday, April 28. New episodes will be released each Thursday thereafter. A subscription will also get you access to the best shows that Paramount+ has to offer. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other series are premiering soon.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
