The Orville Fans All Have The Same Basic Question After Seth MacFarlane Drops The First Look At His New Ted Series

Seth MacFarlane has a new Ted series on the way, and now that the strikes are over, shared some footage and hilarious jokes with fans eager to stream it with a Peacock subscription. While there was plenty of interest in seeing the fluffy bear come back, there were quite a few fans of The Orville also in his comments. They all are asking the same basic question, and those waiting on Season 4 probably know what is being asked.

After The Orville: New Horizons debuted on Hulu, fans were eager to find out if it would continue on for Season 4. Unfortunately, The Orville's Season 3 ending split the difference by making a penultimate that teased drastic changes ahead, and a season finale that could wrap up the series with the episode title literally being "Future Unknown." Now that the strikes are concluded, fans are happy to see Seth MacFarlane working but want to know when he'll be back on the sci-fi series they love:

What about THE ORVILLE!!???November 16, 2023 See more

Fans have some ideas on what The Orville Season 4 will be about, but there is still no guarantee that we'll see another season. It's also worth noting that many are eager for renewal news, as a rumor surfaced ahead of Season 3 that Hulu decided it would be the final season. That rumor has since been refuted by many involved in the show, and fan interest and viewership would play a critical factor in the renewal. And yet, the series is still in limbo, and fans like @NatyYifru are making big promises if they can see it again:

I'd subscribe for ANYTHING, even if it costs me as much as my mortgage does, if you bring back @TheOrville.

Seth MacFarlane's connection to both Ted and The Orville is part of the reason for these comments, but he's not the only connection to the show. The upcoming Peacock series will feature Scott Grimes as the lead, who Orville fans like @Esenbek_Aliev referred to when asking when the sci-fi series may return:

Great to see Scott Grimes! When The Orville though 😂

Thankfully, most of the calls for The Orville are friendly, and not at all disparaging of the upcoming release of Ted. Some have even speculated that the series is somehow linked to the yet-to-be renewed show, based on the number of actors featured in one of the images:

It’s a simulation. #ted #TheOrville https://t.co/n8rYU8kQm5 pic.twitter.com/fXEgvW5zMwNovember 17, 2023 See more

Perhaps with all these calls for The Orville's return, there will be an announcement soon about whether it's coming back or is officially canceled. Until a decision is made one way or another, it seems like comments like this will continue on social media:

Ted is cool 😎 but I’d rather have #TheOrville #RenewTheOrville pic.twitter.com/u6B3Gkt1ocNovember 16, 2023 See more

Actor Chad L. Coleman told CinemaBlend that the odds of The Orville returning for Season 4 looked positive, but it was still up in the air. Now that Ted is on the way and Hollywood is returning to work, hopefully, we'll hear some positive news about the show soon.

The Orville is available to stream right now on Hulu and Disney+. As for Ted, it'll premiere on Peacock on Thursday, January 11th. I can't wait to watch it, and like many other fans of The Orville, I'm waiting to hear more on Season 4 as well.