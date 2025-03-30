‘Spring Break.’ I Didn't Expect A Gray Bikini From Kim Kardashian, But The Whole Thing Works... Swimmingly

Summer is just around the corner, which means it’s only a matter of time before celebs start busting out the black bikinis. There’s simply not a more classic look for hitting the beach, and it’s one Kim Kardashian has mastered. So imagine my surprise when the star of The Kardashians (whose current season is airing on the 2025 TV schedule) chose to lighten things up a bit for Spring Break by sporting a gray two-piece.

Swimwear is definitely on the mind of Kim Kardashian these days as SKIMS dropped a new swim line this month, so maybe that inspired the reality star to deviate from the itty bitty teeny weeny black bikinis that she’s been known to drop jaws with on her serene vacations. You can see her lighter look on the Instagram post.

Dare I say this whole ensemble works … swimmingly? The mom of four showed off her sculpted figure in a gorgeous gray top, covering her bottoms with a matching skirt wrapped around her tiny waist. She accessorized not with the Y2K belly chain she’s tried to bring back but just a chunky silver ring and silver earrings that peek through from under her dark beachy waves.

I’m not sure who all was on Kim Kardashian’s Spring Break vacation, but it’s good to see her hitting the beach and doing her thing among her current disputes with Kanye West over their daughter North. Co-parenting with her ex-husband seems to have been a bit of a struggle lately, with the reality star allegedly feeling like it’s “ridiculous” she has to have her lawyer on speed dial.

Kim Kardashian may have chosen a lighter hue for this beach outing, but we’ve seen far too much of the iconic black bikini trend for her to retire the look now. Hell, she’s even been known to bring the look back for the holidays.

When (not if) the “cake boss” does return to the celebrity fashion staple, you can bet she won’t be the only one in her family. Khloé Kardashian loves a black bikini, and Kylie Jenner has also rocked the look over the years. Older sister Kourtney has even paired her black swimwear with SKIMS swim gloves.

I’m still also hoping the famous family will throw some color into the mix. I’d love to see Kim Kardashian brighten up her look with a fun pattern like Millie Bobby Brown recently did, or any of the bold looks Emily Ratajkowski adorned on her own Spring Break.

Many celebrities have proven that it’s never not swimsuit season, with some like JLo, Alexandra Daddario donning bikinis in the snow, but now that the weather is actually warming up in many parts of the country, I think we’re about to be inundated with swimwear selfies. I’m here for it.

In the meantime, though, you can continue to watch Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on new episodes of The Kardashians each Thursday with a Hulu subscription.