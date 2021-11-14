The Rock Confirms He Sometimes Pees In Bottles During Red Notice Interview, And Why
The Rock sets the record straight on his habit of peeing in water bottles.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new Netflix movie Red Notice is finally available to stream, so the superstar has been making the rounds promoting his latest project. This has led to some crazy stories, including an explanation for the gate he tore down months ago. But another wild development has also come back around, and it relates to the fact that the wrestler-turned-actor sometimes pees in water bottles. Now, in a new interview, he's shed some light on why this is the case.
The star first confirmed his unusual habit in an Instagram post from 2017. It was during a sit-down with Esquire that the star was asked about this very thing. When asked about his habits concerning said water bottles, he confirmed that the reports are true but that there's an understandable reason for it:
I think we can all agree that this is some much-needed context and, all in all, this seems to be a simple case of convenience. It's too bad the hardcore gyms he works out in, like his famed Iron Paradise, usually don’t have bathroom. And based on the star's further comments, it sounds like he could really use them:
Given how much working out he does, it's totally understandable that The Rock would want to stay so hydrated in the first place. And of course, he also makes makes sure he consumes plenty of food. He actually eats five to six times a day, so do with that information what you will.
But his personal habits aside, Red Notice is worth checking out, as it features three stars who seem to be having fun with one another. Dwayne Johnson’s co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, have some endearing thoughts about him, and their descriptions are hilarious as they are weird. Additionally, Reynolds was also confirmed to be the one who came up with the film's Vin Diesel joke, which pokes fun at Johnson's beef with his Fast and Furious co-star.
The entertainment mogul is on a roll this year, with the success of Jungle Cruise this past summer and the release of his Netflix movie. Next year looks to be even bigger for Johnson, with the highly anticipated superhero movie Black Adam set to arrive, and it looks electrifying. He's got a lot of work to do moving forward, which means he'll be working out a lot and staying hydrated. So hopefully, he'll have plenty of water bottles handy while he's getting in that time at the gym.
