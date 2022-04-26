The Russo Brothers Reveal Badass Gray Man Images Of Chris Evans And Ana De Armas While Announcing Netflix Release Date

Towards the beginning of year, the 2022 Netflix movie schedule was teased with a promising reel of footage that showed off the studio’s slate of originals. One of the most anticipated movies on that docket has to be The Russo Brothers’ cinematic adaptation of Mark Greaney’s novel The Gray Man. Knowing that the film’s impressive cast includes the likes of Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, among others, that’s enough to make someone eager to know when they can see such a movie.

If you find yourself in that particular boat, I hope your July calendar is open, as The Russos revealed that we’ll be seeing The Gray Man that month. Announced through their official Twitter feed, the Avengers: Endgame directing duo revealed that Netflix will offer The Gray Man on its streaming library as of July 22nd. Even better, Joe and Anthony Russo also shared some photos out with the public, teasing Evans and de Armas’ looks, as well as those of other cast members:

Just gonna leave these here… #TheGrayMan drops July 22 on @NetflixFilm. pic.twitter.com/PttQ1UVrUZApril 26, 2022 See more

While we have an awesome new look at The Gray Man, there’s still plenty being hidden from the public. Again, Joe and Anthony Russo have assembled a killer cast for The Gray Man , and we haven’t even seen our first looks at Alfre Woodard, Julia Butters, or Billy Bob Thornton in their respective roles. Perhaps that’s something we can look forward to in the first trailer for the film, which has to be on its way soon, right? Why else would the Russos tease such badass glimpses, along with a release date?

The short pitch for The Gray Man is basically the following: Chris Evans is trying to kill Ryan Gosling, with Ana de Aramas and Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page taking sides in the globe-trotting tale. Story-wise, it’s a bit more complicated, as Gosling’s clandestine operative, Court Gentry, has apparently learned something he shouldn’t have been allowed to discover. This leads to Evans’ Lloyd Hansen trying to clean up the mess via a bounty put on Gentry.

Whether or not that sweet mustache is essential to Lloyd’s process or merely just a personal touch, remains to be seen. Just to be on the safe side, let's watch that 2022 Netflix promo reel again to see The Gray Man in action:

Should Netflix’s uber expensive gamble pay off, there’s 10 more books in the Gray Man series waiting to be adapted. That, of course, rides on how well audiences respond to Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans’ global spy game when it makes its big debut. Keeping that in mind, Netflix probably hopes it has something akin to the next series of James Bond movies on its hands, while silently hoping things aren’t cut down before it can begin. Otherwise, this book-based bonanza could go the way of The Rhythm Section.

The Gray Man will debut in select theaters on July 15th, and it'll join the lineup of other Netflix movies a week later on July 22nd. Waiting that long for the movie is going to be painful enough, but let’s cross our fingers that a trailer does drop soon. Otherwise, the world might just burn out its monitors looking at this batch of photos in the coming weeks.