The Simple But Meaningful Advice SEAL Team's David Boreanaz Would Give To His Younger Self

As one grows older, it's hard not to look back at the past and examine all the good, bad and even the ugly that's occurred. That seems to be the case for SEAL Team’s David Boreanaz. Having worked in Hollywood for three decades, Boreanaz has starred in multiple successful shows. Of course, most audiences got to know him as Buffy Summer’s vampire paramour Angel on the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff series. But since then, the actor has lived many lives. So when he recently took some time to reminisce, the star couldn't help but give his younger self some simple but meaningful advice.

While Angel is his most popular role, viewers have seen the actor become a snarky detective on Bones and a troubled Navy SEAL on the hit CBS/Paramount+ drama. He appears to be grateful to viewers for (figuratively) allowing him into their homes over the past few decades. As one would imagine, he has a lot that he would tell his younger self. However, when he gave his answer to ET Online, he provided some brief and relatable sentiments:

Oh wow, I don't know, that'd be a really long answer. I would just really, it is weighted which is good because it's made me the artist who I am today. So I honor that, right? I'm accountable and I love that. I mean, just stick with the good coffee. That's all, man. Don't go to the tea, stick with the good coffee, stay at the right diner and then call it a day and just be simple.

While it may not be a lengthy answer, it's hard to disagree with the beloved performer's logic. And based on his career longevity, it would appear that holding himself accountable and just doing the work has panned out well for him. In addition, the actor also said that he'd advise his younger self to pay attention to the details, which is rarely ever bad advice.

One would imagine that David Boreanaz has experienced his share of career ups and downs over the years. Now, three decades into a prosperous Hollywood career, it's more than clear that he's learned from his experiences. It's truly amazing what a little bit of perspective can do for someone. And let's be honest, in many cases, looking to the past can better help someone inform their future.

After the work he's done, it's safe to say that fans appreciate the SEAL Team star’s career just as much as he does, and they're loving his most recent venture. After the show's renewal/cancel drama that played out earlier this year, David Boreanaz showed appreciation to CBS ahead of the series' move to Paramount +. The streamer showed its excitement by offering its services free for a month. Let's hope this new outlet for the show is only one of many more fantastic things to happen for Boreanaz as time goes on.

Fans can watch new episodes of SEAL Team, which is now in its fifth season, every Sunday on Paramount+.